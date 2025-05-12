Browns sign former Steelers villain their fans hated just last season

The Cleveland Browns can't stop acquiring former Steelers. Whether it be Kenny Pickett, Diontae Johnson or now perhaps their most hated former rival of all, the Browns have a bad habit. Those Steelers teams, while they tended to defeat the Browns in the regular season, eventually fell short in the playoff. While Cleveland would prefer that reality to their current dystopia, signing special teams threat Damontae Kazee is an odd way to ensure it.

Kazee spent the last three seasons with the Steelers, primarily as a special teams ace. He also plays in the secondary but his role is diminishing with age. In Cleveland, Kazee will get a fresh start and a chance at revenge twice a year – it's not a bad gig.

Browns sign a former Steelers villain in Damontae Kazee

Browns fans will remember Kazee the most for his vicious hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman, which got him suspended for the final three games of the 2023 regular season. That hit also earned Kazee a reputation he hasn't yet shaken. Mike Tomlin defended Kazee at the time, but it made little difference.

"Usually I talk about lowering the target," Tomlin said in 2023. "The target was low and both guys were going. It was just unfortunate. I know he is not a dirty player. He doesn't aspire to do some of the things that came to light under those circumstances."

What are the Browns getting in Damontae Kazee?

There's no easy way around it. Kazee is a physical safety who is willing to put his body on the line, no matter where the Browns play him. In Cleveland, he will likely be relegated to special teams duty. Kazee made the Pro Bowl taking on that same responsibility in Pittsburgh.

Kazee would be a valuable player on most winning teams were it not for his reputation. The Browns don't care much about that, as they need players who can help them win games now, especially with questions at quarterback and much of the skill positions.

The Browns offense doesn't offer much hope, but their defense was strong at times last season. Myles Garrett and Mason Graham should make for a strong defensive front, and if Kazee can play a competent safety he'll surely receive snaps in the defensive backfield.

Steelers fans will consider signing Kazee a desperate decision by Cleveland, but he does bring something to the table not many other players can – flexibility. On a 53-man roster, that'll be needed.