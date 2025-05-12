Browns star’s devastating update helps explain Cleveland’s draft strategy

The Cleveland Browns had an eventful NFL Draft, with most attention focused on their fifth-round selection of quarterback Shedeur Sanders. But there was a bit of a surprising pick early in the second round, as the Browns selected UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger. Based on the Browns' latest move, it makes some sense why they prioritized selecting Schwesinger.

On Monday, the Browns announced that they have placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. As a result, Owusu-Koramoah is officially out for the entirety of the 2025 season. Owusu-Koramoah was recovering from a neck injury sustained during the 2024 season.

Browns are placing LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he is out for the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/FOY6y9janA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2025

"We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah's football future at this time, but we do note that he's in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement.

Owusu-Koramoah suffered a neck injury after tackling Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry in Cleveland's Week 8 matchup, resulting in him being taken to a hospital. Owusu-Koramoah was ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Before the injury, Owusu-Koramoah recorded 61 total tackles, three sacks, and one interception through eight games.

Owusu-Koramoah had his best season in 2023, where he recorded 101 total tackles, which helped earn him his first Pro Bowl nomination. Through his four seasons played, Owusu-Koramoah recorded 308 total tackles (205 solo, 103 assisted), 17 passes defended, eight sacks, six forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

With Owusu-Koramoah out for the entirety of this upcoming season, that leaves Schwesinger as the next man up as the weak-side linebacker, per OurLads. At the start of Round 2, Schwesinger was easily the top off-the-ball linebacker available, so the Browns didn't really hesitate to take him off the board first.

Schwesinger is coming off of an incredible junior season in which he led all of FBS with 90 solo tackles. Additionally, Schwesinger recorded 46 assisted tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, three passes defended, and two interceptions. As a result, Schwesinger was named a First Team All-American, First Team All-Big 10 player, and a Butkus Award finalist for best linebacker in the country.

Based on Cleveland's current linebacker depth, it's easy to see Schwesinger having an increased role as a rookie. As for Owusu-Koramoah, he and the Browns will wait and see what's next.