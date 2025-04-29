Browns stunning WR move could leave rivals overflowing with regret

No division in the NFL has the same level of pettiness, bitterness and fire that the AFC North has. The Cleveland Browns, nor any team in the division, would argue with that, and no other team probably should either. So, after an admittedly stunning NFL Draft that saw the Browns trade out of the Travis Hunter pick but also stop Shedeur Sanders' fall (after having already selected Dillon Gabriel), it's fitting that Cleveland pulled off a surprising move that could make their rivals cringe.

The Browns are signing veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson after a meeting with him apparently went quite well, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Johnson, a former third-round pick, spent his first five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded to the Carolina Panthers and then being moved again to the Baltimore Ravens. It went horribly in Charm City, though, leading to Johnson ending the year with the Houston Texans.

Prior to the tumultuous 2024 season for Johnson, though, you can't argue with the production. Over his first five seasons with Pittsburgh, he averaged 86 catches for 963 yards and six touchdowns per 17-game season. However, the behind-the-scenes issues were apparently mounting, which is partially why the Steelers moved on. The Ravens found that out the hard way as well as his time in Baltimore was problematic.

Given the locker room issues that Johnson created, this is definitely a risk for the Browns. There's a chance that their rivals end up looking at Cleveland and fighting the urge to say "could've told you so" if his tenure with his new team goes as poorly as it did at every stop last season.

Conversely, there's also a chance that Browns end up having this to hold over the heads of the Steelers and Ravens. Again, Johnson has a boatload of talent. That's why three teams were more than willing to take a shot on him despite the bubbling locker room issues with the receiver. He's someone who can absolutely help bolster Cleveland's pass-catchers beyond Jerry Jeudy and help whoever is at quarterback, whether that's Sanders, Joe Flacco, Gabriel or even Kenny Pickett.

The possibility of things working out like that makes the inherent risk well worth it. The Browns know the headaches that Johnson causes last season at multiple stops. However, the possibility of him helping the offense given his talent plus what that would mean in terms of divisional bragging rights is enticing.