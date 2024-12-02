Browns vs Broncos inactives: Week 13 injury report for Monday Night Football
The Denver Broncos have a chance to put pressure on both the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs with a win on Monday night. But the Cleveland Browns won’t make it easy. After all, the Browns did manage to stun the Pittsburgh Steelers a couple weeks ago on Thursday Night Football.
Entering this season, neither Bo Nix nor Jameis Winston were expected to be playing the way they are right now. Yet, Nix has the Broncos within arms reach of an AFC Wild Card spot and the Browns have new life with a new quarterback.
The Browns have nothing to play for this season, other than to play spoiler to the rest of their division and the AFC. They already gave the Steelers an unexpected loss. Can they make it two straight this week to close out Week 13?
Here’s who is inactive for both the Broncos and the Browns ahead of Monday night's Week 13 finale.
Browns inactives: Week 13 injury report for Monday Night Football
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Cedric Tillman
WR
Concussion
OUT
Juan Thornhill
DB
Calf
OUT
Jedrick Wills, Jr.
OT
Knee
OUT
Sam Kamara
DT
Head
OUT
Myles Harden
DB
Tibia
OUT
The Browns offense takes a hit this week with Tillman (concussion) and Wills (knee) listed as out . Tillman’s injury is more alarming than Wills'; Dawand Jones has rotated in at left tackle even with Wills healthy, and his loss won’t be as big of a factor as Tillman, who had played an increasingly large role in a depleted Browns receiving corps.
Since Winston has taken over, Tillman has grown his role within the Browns offense. In Winston’s last four starts, the Tennessee product has 249 yards and three touchdowns. The pressure will be on Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku to step up in his absence.
Losing Thornhill, who’s out with a calf injury, is another blow. He’s been inconsistent this season, but another hit to the secondary isn’t ideal for Cleveland ahead of a matchup with Nix and this red-hot Broncos offense.
Broncos inactives: Week 13 injury report for Monday Night Football
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Zach Allen
DL
Ankle
ACTIVE
John Franklin-Meyers
DL
Shoulder
ACTIVE
Brandon Jones
DB
Abdomen
ACTIVE
P.J. Locke
DB
Thumb
ACTIVE
Bo Nix
QB
Back
ACTIVE
Josh Reynolds
WR
Hand
QUESTIONABLE
Riley Moss
DB
Knee
OUT
The Broncos are nearly back to full strength this week. Nix, who was dealing with a back injury, is good to go for Monday. Brandon Jones was a full participants as well. The biggest hit for Denver is cornerback Riley Moss, who's out with a knee injury.
The Broncos also get Zach Allen back, after the lineman missed last week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury. He was a full participant this week, so the Broncos defense is just about 100 percent healthy, minus Moss.
Reynolds was designated for return from injury reserve in Week 11. He's still listed as questionable but will be out against the Browns as he's not activated to the 53-man roster.