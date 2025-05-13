Browns' Week 5 London opponent will be make-or-break for Kevin Stefanski

This year should be all about getting better as the season progresses for the Cleveland Browns. They initially had the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for a reason. This team got atrocious quarterback play throughout, resulting in them winning a pitiful three games a year ago. Fortunately for the Browns, they do seem to have a good head coach in Kevin Stefanski, but one on the hot seat...

No, I would not fire Stefanski. He is the best head coach this franchise has had since Marty Schottenheimer. That being said, I can understand the reasoning behind potentially moving off him, should the Browns pathetically circle the drain once again. I do not envision that happening, but I sincerely doubt this is a playoff team in a deep AFC. It is all about winning the games they should.

One such game should be the Browns' Week 5 international game at Tottenham in London vs. the Minnesota Vikings. This will be the Vikings' second international game in a row, as they will have already played the Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park in London the week prior. Minnesota will also be breaking in a first-time starting quarterback in J.J. McCarthy. Cleveland has to take advantage here.

If the Browns were to lose this game to fall to 2-3 or worse on the season, Stefanski may not survive.

Minnesota Vikings game in London is a must-win for Kevin Stefanski

Let me put it to you this way. If Stefanski were to be let go by the Browns for any reason, he will be re-hired immediately, probably as an NFL head coach or at the very worst a hotshot offensive coordinator. Besides the fact they are getting a team playing back-to-back weeks overseas with a first-year starter, the other big factor in all this is the team the Browns will be going up against here.

What you have to remember is prior to taking over in Cleveland, Stefanski was the rockstar offensive coordinator for the Vikings. He replaced Pat Shurmur before getting his own shot in Cleveland a few years later. Having some other Kevin in Kevin O'Connell outwork him amid dire circumstances for the Vikings will not land well with Clevelanders. I would venture to guess Stefanski may be asked to leave.

In truth, I think owner Jimmy Haslam will be a tad preoccupied with what is going on in Knoxville to shamelessly terminate Stefanski that prematurely. Josh Heupel may get some undeserved criticism for the Tennessee Volunteers' potential struggles in a post-Nico Iamaleava world. Joey Aguilar will stop the bleeding, but Tennessee's stock has experienced a precipitous drop-off of late this spring.

Again, I would not fire Stefanski, but I am not the one calling the shots in Cleveland, and in Knoxville.