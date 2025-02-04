Things can get so much worse for the Browns even after Myles Garrett's trade request
By John Buhler
To date, the only time the Cleveland Browns have gone to the Super Bowl is when Columbus had to take care of some personal business in Zombieland. Just when Clevelanders thought they found some precious cargo stashed away in an abandoned Hostess truck, apparently not everyone has an appetite for Snowballs. Coconut is not for everybody, and Myles Garrett seems to have no use for it.
In the wake of Garrett requesting a trade, it has done quite the damage when it comes to the Browns' less-than-stellar odds of making it to Super Bowl 60 next season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns come in at +15000 odds to win the big game next year. The only team in the league with worse odds than them would be the team picking No. 1 this year in the Tennessee Titans.
At this point, betting on the Browns to go to the Super Bowl is quite literally lighting money on fire. Money may be an abundant resource, but foolish purchases such as betting on them to win the AFC is a great way to end up in dire straits financially. Regardless, the Browns have very little juice heading into the offseason. They have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but this team really stinks.
The only way Garrett has less of a shot to play in the Super Bowl next year is if he goes to Nashville.
Cleveland Browns Super Bowl odds fall after Myles Garrett trade request
Admittedly, they were not very much to begin with. However, we have seen the Browns make the playoffs recently, despite having mostly lackluster quarterback play throughout. Unfortunately, Baker Mayfield and Joe Flacco are not walking through that door. It remains to be seen who will be starting under center for this moribund team next year. The Deshaun Watson contract is the worst in sports.
If there is any saving grace for the Browns franchise it is that head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry were retained after last season's disaster. These are two of the smartest men in football. They may be Ivy Leaguers, but they have done seemingly the impossible before, which is make the Browns playoff viable on occasion. It remains to be seen when that will ever happen again.
What I would try to do if I were the Browns is to get as much draft capital in return for Garrett. I would then use the No. 2 overall pick to either draft the best defensive player available, or potentially move down the draft board for even more picks. The year for Cleveland to draft another franchise quarterback should be in 2026 at the absolute earliest. I would even consider waiting until 2027 or so.
Garrett wanting out is not the end of the world, but yes, it can in fact always get worse with Cleveland.