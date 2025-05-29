Bruce Feldman flags Texas concern that could derail Arch Manning's debut

As we get ever-closer to the 2025 college football season, all eyes are going to be on Arch Manning, the highly touted Texas Longhorns quarterback who is set to take the reins as a full-time starter this year. His name probably rings a few bells for you if you follow the sport of football: He is the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, and ever since he first arrived in Austin, he has been a focal point of excitement and scrutiny for the program.

College football insider Bruce Feldman has raised some critical concerns that could potentially derail Manning's much-anticipated debut, which has sparked debate and sent ripples through the Longhorns' fan base.

Arch Manning's promising yet limited resume

Manning, who is a redshirt sophomore, enters the 2025 season with sky-high expectations. Serving as Quinn Ewers' backup in 2024, Manning showcased the flashes of brilliance that made him the most sought-after recruit in recent memory, throwing for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in limited action. He was fantastic in starts against Mississippi State and UL Monroe, and his elite arm talent, dual-threat capability and polished mechanics have led many to believe he could be the guy that finally leads Texas to a College Football Playoff national championship.

Yet, Feldman, speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, highlighted some key issues that still remain, such as Manning's lack of experience against top-tier defenses. This concern obviously has to loom large as Texas prepares for a challenging season-opener against Ohio State in Columbus, a game that could set the tone for Manning's season and the Longhorns' campaign as a whole.

A daunting schedule awaits for Texas

The Longhorns' 2025 schedule is no cakewalk, with a rugged SEC slate and some very high-stakes games that are going to test the young quarterback like never before. Feldman noted that while Manning's performances against some weaker opponents were impressive, his ability to perform at a high-level against elite defenses remains unproven.

In 2024, Manning's stats came largely against teams like Louisiana-Monroe, whose defenses ranked poorly. Facing Ohio State's daunting unit, led by an elite secondary and star safety Caleb Downs, will be a gigantic step up in competition. If Manning struggles to adapt to the speed and physicality of top opponents, it could shake Texas' confidence in him early.

The weight of expectations

In addition to the tough schedule that he is going to endure, Feldman also raised concerns over the immense pressure on Manning due to his famous surname and the overall expectations surrounding Texas' program. The Longhorns, coming off consecutive College Football Playoff semifinal appearances, are one of the favorites to win a national title. However, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy echoed Feldman's skepticism, omitting Manning from his 2025 top-10 quarterbacks list, citing insufficient production against high-caliber opponents. It is entirely possible that hype could outpace performance if Manning fails to deliver against Ohio State or other SEC powerhouses like Georgia or Alabama.

Texas' plan to support Manning

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has expressed confidence in Manning, while also emphasizing the team's depth and talent, including stars like Anthony Hill Jr. and Colin Simmons. However, Feldman pointed out that the Longhorns lost a ton of talent to the NFL Draft this offseason, including four starters along the offensive line such as top pick Kelvin Banks Jr., Cam Williams, Hayden Conner and Jake Majors.

If the line can't protect the young signal-caller, that could be a real issue. An over-reliance on Manning's raw talent without sufficient experience and support could have the Horns stumbling out of the gate. Sarkisian's decision to bolster the quarterback room with experienced depth, including third-stringer Trey Owens and fifth-stringer Joe Tatum, shows that he is aware of the vulnerabilities that could present themselves.

The road ahead for Manning

As Manning prepares for his debut, Texas fans are extremely eager to see if he can silence all of his doubters and live up to that hype. A strong performance against Ohio State would really cement his status as a Heisman contender and potential 2026 NFL Draft top pick. On the flip side, struggling early would amplify concerns over his readiness and likely crush Texas' championship aspirations. One thing is for certain moving forward: The spotlight on Manning has never been brighter or more precarious. We'll see if Feldman's concerns about him and this roster turnover are warranted.