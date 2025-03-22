Bruce Pearl's joking jab at Mark Pope hits a little too close for Kentucky fans' comfort

Over his time in the SEC with both Tennessee and now Auburn, Bruce Pearl has shown a knack for getting under Kentucky fans' skin. (Come to think of it, that list is probably much longer than just Kentucky at this point.)

In addition to being one heck of a coach, capable of putting tough, competitive teams on the floor no matter what program he's at, Pearl has a knack for being ... well, Bruce Pearl. He brings one of the biggtest personalities in the sport with him wherever he goes, with searing intensity and a ribald sense of humor in equal measure.

Both of those were on display during his postgame press conference following Auburn's win over No. 16 seed Alabama State to open the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament this weekend. But after how thoroughly the Tigers have owned Rupp Arena this year, Big Blue Nation might not be laughing.

Bruce Pearl gets a little too comfortable with jab at Mark Pope's expense

That win wasn't the first time Pearl's Tigers had been victorious in Lexington this season. They also put it to Pope's Wildcats back in February, cruising to a 94-78 win despite a raucous Rupp crowd. Guard Miles Kelly was the biggest reason why, going a scorching 9-of-14 from deep en route to a game-high 30 points.

Sure enough, Kelly shot the lights out again on Thursday, going 7-of-15 from 3 to lead all scorers and help Auburn overcome a sluggish start against an overmatched opponent. At this point, it's clear that he must really, really like shooting in Rupp, so much so that Pearl jokingly suggested Kentucky try to poach the senior for another year.

"From what I understand, Mark Pope is petitioning the NCAA to give [Kelly] another year of eligibility ... That's exactly what I would do if I was Kentucky's coach," Pearl said when asked about his guard's track record in Rupp.

Of course, this is all in good fun, as Kelly will be out of eligibility once Auburn's NCAA tourney run ends. It's also classic Pearl, a great joke that also leaves the slightest mark on the butt of it.