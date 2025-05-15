This brutal 5-week stretch could make or break Cowboys playoff chances

Now that the 2025 NFL schedules are out for each team, it’s time to take a look at the Dallas Cowboys. While scanning their 2025 schedule, your eyes probably bugged out as they stopped at Weeks 12 through 16. Five games against five playoff teams from last year, all jammed into about a month.

For a franchise that is still nursing wounds from a 2-7 home record and missing the postseason, this run is more than just tough. It’s a stress test for rookie head coach Brian Schottenheimer and will likely be the difference in Dallas making the playoffs and heading for vacation during the first week of January.

Four of the five won at least 14 games last season, while three claimed division crowns. The Chiefs and Eagles faced off in the Super Bowl in February. Detroit was unstoppable in the regular season last year. And the Vikings and Chargers were among the best in the league in multiple statistical categories. Calling this a gauntlet would not be hyperbole in any way.

The Cowboys’ Week 12 showdown with the Eagles

Let’s start with the Eagles. Dallas gets them at home in Week 12, but that didn’t mean much last season. The Cowboys lost their edge at AT&T Stadium, dropping seven of nine after riding a 16-game home win streak. The Eagles were 14-3 and rode that wave to a Super Bowl victory. Plus, they swept Dallas last year, beating them by a combined score of 75-13.

Dallas must get this offense back on track. Scoring 13 points in two games won’t cut it against Philly or most NFL teams. The rivalry always brings out the emotion, but Dallas needs more than that to get a win. They need a spark at home, and a win here would be a statement. Drop this one and the slide could snowball.

Thanksgiving Spotlight Week 13: KC in town for turkey day

Thanksgiving should be a celebration. For the Cowboys, it’s a showdown with the Chiefs this year, a team that went 15-2 and fell short of becoming the first team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in three consecutive seasons. Patrick Mahomes is the main event. He’s won three Super Bowl rings, two MVP awards and has no clue what it’s like not to play until Champions weekend.

Dallas’s defense will face one of its biggest tests here in Week 13. Kansas City’s pass protection was pretty solid until the Super Bowl, but Andy Reid remains an offensive scheming genius regardless. Dallas gave up over 27.5 points per game last season, which was the second worst behind Carolina. If that trend continues, Mahomes will undoubtedly eat them alive.

Prime time Thursday night battle at Detroit Week 14

Short week, long odds. After Thanksgiving, Dallas heads to Detroit to face the defending NFC North champs. The Lions piled up a league-leading 33.2 points per game last season, built around a balanced attack. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery bring the run game, while Jameson Williams stretches the field deep.

Detroit’s defense isn’t perfect—they struggled with injuries in the secondary, but they tightened up when they needed to. The Cowboys will have to move the ball methodically and finish drives with touchdowns, all while dealing with the noise and fatigue of back-to-back Thursday games facing Super Bowl contenders. The Lions went 7-2 at home last year.

Vikings and Chargers back-to-back at AT&T Stadium (Weeks 15-16)

Week 15 doesn’t get any easier as Minnesota rolls into AT&T Stadium. The Vikings clawed their way into the playoffs unexpectedly after moving on from Kirk Cousins. Sam Darnold isn’t a superstar, but he was a good enough stopgap option while J.J. McCarthy sat out the year due to injury.

A week later, the Chargers are in Big D. Justin Herbert can make every throw and their wide receiving core was young but made strides each week. Dallas has to face these teams back-to-back, with possible postseason positioning on the line. The physical toll adds up. So does the mental strain, injuries, fatigue, and pressure.

If the Cowboys limp into this stretch, it could signal the beginning of the end. If they’re healthy and focused, it’s a shot to get some wins against quality opponents and maybe even salvage some home-field pride.