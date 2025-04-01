Bryce Harper and other MLB stars' desperate torpedo bat order shows lack of attention to Yankees opponents

Almost one week into the regular season, the biggest storyline across Major League Baseball is not even about a player or teams’ performance but rather a piece of equipment. The New York Yankees have started using a ‘torpedo’ style bat thanks to Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger recently noticed that where he was making contact with the ball the most was not on the barrel. He decided to turn to a bat where the sweet spot was where he met the ball the most. The first game where multiple Yankees used the torpedo bat, they put up 20 runs and hit nine home runs.

They followed that performance with a 12-run outing the next day with four more long balls. These results were enough to catch the attention of other players in the league and put in their own orders for the torpedo-style bat.

Bryce Harper and other stars have placed orders for torpedo bat

Ben Silver reported on Monday afternoon that several members of the Philadelphia Phillies have placed their order for the torpedo-style bat. Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh have all placed their order after seeing what the New York Yankees have accomplished in the last couple of days.

Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh have all placed orders for torpedo bats with Victus, per source. — Ben Silver (@BenHSilver) March 31, 2025

These orders seem a little desperate, and no one is taking into consideration that the pitching the Yankees were facing in those games was simply sub-par. In the game in which they scored 20 runs, the Bronx Bombers faced their former teammate Nestor Cortes, who did not have his best stuff and left multiple pitches across the plate against some of the best hitters in baseball.

Regardless of what style of bat the Yankees were using, they would have put up crooked numbers on the Brewers the last two games of that series. It is easy to view the torpedo style bat as the difference but the fact of the matter is that they still have to recognize pitches and make contact with either high velocity pitchers or breaking balls.

The torpedo bat has made for an interesting story to start the season but it will almost certainly just be a fad and slowly fade away. The results we are seeing from the Yankees have more to do with their talent and the pitching they’re facing than the way their bats are shaped.