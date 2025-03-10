Bryce Harper's shocking Pete Alonso steal has even better chance at happening next winter

Pete Alonso eventually wound up back with the New York Mets in free agency this offseason, but it wasn't the smoothest road to get there, with the team more or less calling his bluff in public and letting him languish on the market for months before finally accepting a team-friendly, short-term deal. Since re-signing with the only professional organization he's ever known, Alonso has said all the right things about how happy he is to be staying in Queens and how the Mets were the only team he seriously considered over the winter. But at least one person thought he might be headed somewhere else: Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper, who attempted to use his Scott Boras connection to lure the first baseman down I-95.

Of course, Harper was unsuccessful in that pursuit; convincing Alonso to leave New York for a hated division rival would've been a tall task, especially considering how reticent the Phillies were to spend over the offseason. But just because he struck out once doesn't mean Harper won't be willing to try again next time. And in a few months, circumstances might be very, very different.

Next offseason will give Bryce Harper the perfect chance to pluck Pete Alonso from the Mets

Alonso will be 31 next winter, staring down his last real opportunity to land the long-term contract he so clearly covets. The Mets weren't willing to give him that contract this time around, and they almost certainly won't in a few months, when Alonso is even older — and when a certain superstar who also happens to play first base just so happens to be hitting free agency.

New York's attention will be squarely focused on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who's both better and significantly younger than Alonso. He's exactly the kind of player the team would love to pair with Juan Soto for years to come, and while the money will be steep, it's nothing that owner Steve Cohen can't afford. Which means that Alonso could be forced to find a new team, whether he wants to or not.

And if he's getting spurned in favor of a direct replacement, why wouldn't he be motivated to get as much revenge as he can by staying within the NL East? The Phillies largely sat this offseason out, but that was with one eye on next winter, ducking back under the luxury tax in order to reset their tax penalties and free up a bunch of payroll space for Dave Dombrowski to use. Few teams figure to be as willing and able to pay Alonso what he's looking for, and Citizens Bank Park would be an ideal place for him to hit. If Harper is willing to work his magic (and move either back to the outfield or over to DH duties), the stars could align nicely.