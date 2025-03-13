The Ohio State Buckeyes had their college basketball season on the line on Wednesday. Not only did they have to win to advance in the Big Ten Tournament, but it felt as if their NCAA Tournament hopes hinged on the team finding a way to win Wednesday's game, at the very least. The task seemed easy on paper, with the Buckeyes facing off against the No. 15-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes at home.

The Hawkeyes had seemingly nothing to play for considering how their regular season went and how unlikely it is that they'd make a serious run in this tournament. The final score suggested otherwise.

Bruce Thornton did what he could for the Buckeyes, scoring 24 points and dishing out nine assists, but none of his teammates found a way to score all night. The Buckeyes, in shocking fashion, saw their March Madness plans fade away in a game they absolutely had to win.

Predictably, Michigan Wolverines fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to rub the loss in the very fresh wounds of the Ohio State faithful.

Michigan fans have field day after embarrassing Ohio State exit in Big Ten Tournament

Bryce Underwood met LeBron James last week after the Lakers vs. Clippers game and left him a message😳



“It's over for Ohio State.”



(via @RichEisenShow)https://t.co/xb7MAMaUpt pic.twitter.com/5JDlBQgXv2 — On3 (@On3sports) March 13, 2025

New Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood saw this all along, predicting that the Buckeyes would fall in an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. He beat Ohio State before even suiting up for Michigan — what a legend!

OHIO STATE LOST!!! pic.twitter.com/OV8AeSP2YV — Dan | ALL IN (@X_Fan_Dan25) March 13, 2025

Spotted during Iowa-Ohio State



College sports pettiness is inspiring #B1GMBBT pic.twitter.com/SSHVMfFdkX — Joel Sebastianelli (@JJSebastianelli) March 12, 2025

Not only does Michigan have the upper hand in basketball over their arch-rivals right now, but they've constantly found ways to defeat Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team no matter how good they are. I mean, this past season the Wolverines knocked off the Buckeyes in the regular season despite the two teams heading in complete opposite trajectories.

Ohio State's NCAA tournament chances pic.twitter.com/ACIYZXJXKQ — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) March 13, 2025

This one speaks for itself. The Buckeyes lost six of their last 10 to end the regular season on a sour note. Their low level of play to finish out the year is why they had such a low seed in the Big Ten Tournament, and is why their NCAA Tournament hopes were hanging on a string entering this game. Now that they lost to a No. 15 seed in their own conference, the Buckeyes will almost certainly be part of the NIT instead, which is a crushing blow.

Never compare Ohio State to Michigan in any sports ever again. Embarrassed to even share the same conference with you guys. — Pelli (@hypepelli) March 13, 2025

Meanwhile, Wolverines fans can sleep easily on Wednesday. They earned a Double Bye and the No. 3 seed in the conference, meaning they won't have to play their first tournament game until Friday. Whether they can win the conference tournament remains to be seen, but their path to doing so won't include the Buckeyes - that's for sure.