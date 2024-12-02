It took pundits just a few weeks to decide Bryce Young is a franchise QB again
All it takes is one game to convince people. In the beginning of the season, it took one game for people to say Bryce Young was overrated, washed and no longer the future for the Carolina Panthers.
Now, everyone’s back on the Young train after he nearly led Carolina to a come-from-behind win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Pundits that ridiculed Young for his slow start in the NFL are now praising him as the franchise quarterback (again) for the Panthers.
But here’s the thing. He was always the Panthers’ franchise guy. He just needed time. What people lose track of is Young is just in his second year. But rapid success and impatient coaches/front offices have ruined players’ development.
It’s why players like Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield can move around and re-establish themselves as respectable quarterbacks in this league. Both were forced out of their previous situations. And now look at them.
Jayden Daniels and C.J. Stroud have been quarterbacks that have instantly impacted their organizations. But that doesn’t mean when a quarterback doesn’t, they’re a bust.
It’s why when people all of a sudden say Young is the franchise quarterback again, they’ve simply lost sight of just how hard it is to succeed in the NFL, especially at that position.
Bryce Young has found his groove and everyone else is kicking themselves for giving up on him
The NFL isn’t an easy league, especially for quarterbacks. So Young needing time to develop should have been applauded not looked at as he’s a bust. Young came into a situation far worse than most of the young quarterbacks that have succeeded in their first couple years.
Carolina wasn’t in a position to be a playoff team right away. It’s why he’s struggled. He’s throwing to average wide receivers, has a bad offensive line and a defense that is hanging on by a thread.
Houston built draft capital, had a good foundation and was able to build around Stroud. The Commanders had an even better foundation, they just needed a quarterback. You can’t blame Young for being in a far worse situation than them.
Even the Chicago Bears to an extent were in a better situation for Caleb Williams than it was for the Young.
Some players need more time than others and that’s OK. The best thing for Young was he was benched and was alleviated of some of the pressure he had to win now. Since he’s returned to the starting lineup, he looks like a new player.
And Sunday showed flashes of why he was the No. 1 overall pick. The Panthers didn’t deal him at the trade deadline for a reason. They knew they needed to be patient. Young has reset the clock and how he’s reminding everyone to be patient; he’s still the guy.