Bryce Young’s postgame comments after Chiefs loss are best case yet to keep QB
By Quinn Everts
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young looked like a No. 1 draft pick against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Oh right, he was! The 2023 top pick has struggled to find a rhythm during his NFL career, but a benching earlier this seaon — and subsequent re-starting — might have been the spark Young needed, because he's played perhaps his best four games after being named the starter again on October 20th.
Yes, Carolina lost on Sunday. But they lost a competitive game to the Kansas City Chiefs, in which Young dueled with Patrick Mahomes and didn't look overmatched. Young finished the day 21 for 35 with 263 yards and 1 touchdown, numbers that don't jump off the page but also don't do justice to how confidently he was slinging the ball against a high-level Chiefs defense.
After the game, Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen said Bryce Young had a message for the team, getting up in front of everyone and talking about the direction of the team, which suddenly looks like a positive direction after a brutal start to the year.
The Panthers shouldn't give up on Bryce Young yet
Plenty of Panthers fans have been saying this all along; Young was placed into an impossible situation, on a team without top-flight talent, and was given a short leash with the coaching staff, making it nearly impossible for Young to grow at all. The numbers haven't been pretty, but we've seen it multiple times in recent years; young quarterbacks put in bad positions suddenly become viable when they're on a talented roster.
Plus, suddenly, we're seeing the growth from Young, both on the field and in the locker room. Bryce Young deserves another chance to be the Carolina Panthers quarterback, and games like today's will make it pretty hard for the Panthers to move on after just two years.