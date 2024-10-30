Bryce Young trade rumors: 3 landing spots for the former No. 1 pick
The Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young don't seem to fit together. They selected him with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft a year ago, but he's looked nothing like what he was expected to be.
Through 21 games, Young has thrown for 3,400 yards, 13 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. This includes the 523 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions that he's thrown in 2024, both before and after getting benched.
When Carolina benched him, that seemed to be them waving the white flag that they made a mistake with their top pick. The likely issue here is a combination of Young not being as good as advertised with the fact that he just needs a fresh start in a new organization with new coaches. The Panthers have set him up for failure and he's failed tremendously.
There are plenty of teams that would love to bring in a former number 1 overall pick for cheap. But out of those teams, which are the top three landing spots for the former top pick in the NFL Draft?
3. Cleveland Browns
For the Cleveland Browns, there was speculation over the first half of the season as to what the issue was with the offense. The offense was horrible. They were the only team that didn't score 20 points in a game through Week 7 and a lot of the blame was put on $200+ million quarterback Deshaun Watson. But, there was speculation as to whether the issue was Watson, the skill players, the offensive line or the play calling. Obviously, the true answer is some combination of all the factors.
But when Watson tore his Achillies, Jameis Winston stepped in and promptly showed that the big issue with the offense was Watson this whole time. Winston led an air raid offense to the best offensive performance of the season in a Week 8 upset over the AFC North rivals, Baltimore Ravens.
Now that everybody knows the issue was Watson, the Browns should be looking to move on from him. If they can acquire a young quarterback with the potential and cheap contract that Bryce Young has, they should do it. The draft pick capital that it would take to acquire Young is also relatively cheap.
Young is available and the Browns can look to acquire him. Acquiring Young would mean that Cleveland would get to use all of their top draft picks to select players around him rather than using a first round pick on a quarterback. Instead of selecting, let's say Shedeur Sanders, the Browns could use that pick on Michigan cornerback Will Johnson to make their defense even scarier.
2. Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans believed that they had their quarterback of the future when they selected Will Levis last year, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Levis has done nothing but struggle over the course of his NFL career.
Through 14 games, Levis has thrown for 2,507 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but his production has slowly gotten worse compared to last year. He's thrown an interception in each game this year with two interceptions in two different games.
The Titans could bring in Bryce Young as an addition to their quarterback room. Adding Young to a QB Room that currently has Mason Rudolph and Levis would be one of the better moves that Tennessee could make this season.
I understand that Bryce Young and Levis were selected in the same draft class and they've seen similar struggles. This idea wouldn't be to hand the job over to Young on a silver platter. It would be to set up a quarterback competition between two young men that could both turn into serviceable signal callers in the right situation.
Anywhere Young goes, he gets the fresh start that he needs. This doesn't guarantee that he ends up succeeding, but it certainly would help him a ton.
1. New York Jets
The New York Jets have done everything in their power to build the perfect situation around a quarterback. New York has a pair of star wide receivers as well as a solid tight end and one of the better young running backs in the game. They also have a star-studded defense that has the ability to dominate and keep them in games. In their situation, the quarterback is a 41 year old Aaron Rodgers that's trying to come back from a ruptured Achillies last year. Rodgers has flashed signs of life, but for the most part, he looks slow and worn down.
Heading into the future, the Jets don't have a franchise quarterback for whenever Rodgers decides to retire. Whether that be at the end of this season, next season or a few years down the road, New York doesn't have a young signal caller behind him.
The Jets could use one of their Day 2 or 3 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft to acquire Bryce Young from the Carolina Panthers. Young could sit the rest of the year behind Rodgers, potentially behind him again next year. But he would learn. Young has incredible potential still and if he was placed in the Jets offense, there's a much better chance that he plays closer to the top pick that everybody expected him to be.