Bucs ideal Chris Godwin replacement just hit the trade market
By Lior Lampert
Veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin's free agency looms largely over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason plans. He's been a staple of the team's offense since emerging as a full-time starter in 2019. However, his status with the organization is murky following a gruesome midseason injury near the halfway point of the 2024 NFL campaign.
Godwin suffered a scary-looking dislocated ankle in Tampa Bay's Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Less than 24 hours later, he was ruled out for the remainder of the season, highlighting the severity of the matter. Since then, many have speculated whether the one-time Pro Bowler played his last snap with the Buccaneers.
Nonetheless, the question of who would replace Godwin has made the Bucs parting ways with him easier in theory than practice -- until now. Recent news that the Los Angeles Rams will aim to trade star wideout Cooper Kupp "immediately," is a potential answer to Tampa Bay's prayers.
Bucs ideal Chris Godwin replacement just hit the trade market à la Rams WR Cooper Kupp
In a heartfelt statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), Kupp revealed Los Angeles' intentions to move him sooner rather than later. Moreover, he specified that the Rams would help him "find the right place to continue competing for championships."
Enter the Bucs, who reside in arguably the easiest division in football. They've secured four straight NFC South crowns and five consecutive playoff berths, including a Super Bowl LV victory. Not only does Tampa Bay fill Kupp's desire to join a contending club, but he gives them someone who can occupy Godwin's role.
Like Godwin, Kupp has primarily thrived in the slot throughout his career. They lined up inside at a near-identical rate (57.8 to 56.5 percent, respectively) and commanded similar target shares (26.6 to 23.9) this season. Their comparable skill sets are ideal for a Bucs squad that's emphasized continuity since losing ex-offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Kupp and Godwin each have their fair share of nicks and bruises, though the former is currently the healthier option. The Super Bowl LVI MVP declared himself "as healthy as ever" in his farewell message to the Rams faithful. Meanwhile, the latter is recovering from surgery and his recovery timeline remains uncertain.
While Kupp isn't at the height of his powers, he'd seamlessly step into the void left by Godwin at a presumably cheaper cost. Their three-year age gap and trajectories might yield a more lucrative price tag than the longtime Bucs pass-catcher and a more extensive commitment. Alternatively, Los Angeles' franchise icon presents a short-term plug-and-play weapon to operate alongside Mike Evans in Tampa Bay.