Buccaneers quietly snatch steal of the draft with genius Day 3 pick

It’s a team that owns the longest active playoff streak in the NFC. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV as a wild card entry in 2020, and have now captured four straight division titles. The team comes off a 10-7 showing, but was stunned in the wild card round at home by the upstart Washington Commanders.

One of the Bucs’ big issues on defense was slowing down opposing passing attacks. Apparently, 46 sacks in 17 regular season outings weren't enough to stop Todd Bowles’ club from giving up 27 touchdown tosses, and the fourth-most passing yards in the league.

The Buccaneers’ secondary will be happy to see David Walker

This offseason, general manager Jason Licht signed talented but sometimes disgruntled pass rusher Haason Reddick. On Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers used a fourth-round pick on talented edge rusher David Walker from Central Arkansas.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had this scouting report on the talented prospect. “Heralded FCS edge rusher with jarring production in high-impact stat columns. Walker falls below height and length standards, but his game reminds me of 2024 draft pick Mohamed Kamara’s. He has explosive, freaky power in his lower half. He can leverage and anchor the point and create instant pocket consequences with his bull rush."

“He’s an instinctive rusher with an above-average attack portfolio,” added Zierlein, “but a lack of length will be an obstacle to overcome. He’s an average athlete in space but his movements near the line are controlled and fluid. Walker’s stature might hurt his draft standing for some teams, but it won’t be a dream-ender. He has rotational value as an edge rusher in a 3-4 defense.”

Walker took the field with Southern Arkansas in 2021, then joined Central Arkansas in 2022. In four collegiate campaigns, he collected an impressive 39.0 sacks in 45 contests. He also totaled at least eight sacks in each of those seasons. The underrated Licht may have found his latest jewel.