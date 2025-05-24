Buccaneers RB Rachaad White openly hints at leaving Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran running back Rachaad White already has one foot out the door, and the 2025 NFL campaign hasn't even begun. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract and seemingly doesn't plan on re-upping with the franchise that drafted him in 2022.

"One last ride," White captioned his Instagram story when sharing a post of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team's official social media account. Unless the two enjoy horse racing together, this doesn't sound like someone who plans on staying in Tampa Bay long term.

Rachaad White foreshadows Bucs exit with 'one last ride' Instagram post

White has (unsurprisingly) become expendable following the emergence of backfield mate (and the other half of the "Bad Boys" tandem) Bucky Irving. He ostensibly understands this, hence the candidness about leaving. However, the pass-catching specialist may have been a little too blunt, openly declaring this upcoming season as his final in Tampa Bay.

What White gains from publicly discussing his looming Tampa Bay exit is unclear. If anything, you can argue it does more harm than good, for multiple reasons.

First, which doesn't necessarily concern White, the Bucs have now lost all leverage in potential trade talks. Recouping any value rather than letting the 26-year-old reach unrestricted free agency becomes even more challenging. But he's also costing himself on the field and in his pockets.

If everyone in the Tampa Bay organization, including White, is cognizant of his imminent departure, why invest more time and/or touches in him? The Bucs can completely phase him out in favor of Irving and backup runner Sean Tucker. Fewer opportunities mean fewer chances to showcase your talent, which translates to less money in free agency.

Head coach Todd Bowles has repeatedly made his infatuation with Tucker known, even suggesting the Bucs take a "three-headed monster" backfield approach in 2024. Tampa Bay has demonstrated comfort with its non-White runners for some time, and finally has the personnel to move on from the rising fourth-year pro.

As the Bucs got deeper into last season and the playoffs, White became an afterthought, highlighting a lack of confidence and trust from the coaching staff. He amassed 17 touches combined from Weeks 16-18, including zero in a must-win regular-season finale. The inefficient back tallied two receptions and a single carry in Tampa Bay's Wild Card loss to the Washington Commanders. In other words, you can see why both sides are prepared for a fresh start.