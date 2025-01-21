Buccaneers success is going to cost them their best chance at sustaining it
By Lior Lampert
For a second consecutive offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ostensibly a victim of their success.
Like his predecessor, Dave Canales, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is poised to become a head coach. And apparently, it could happen at any moment, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
Per Stroud, the Bucs are "bracing for Coen to be offered" the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching vacancy "as early as Wednesday." The 39-year-old play-caller will meet with the in-state rival organization for a second time that day, and seemingly may not leave the building.
The Buccaneers' success is going to cost them their best chance at sustaining it if Liam Coen becomes the next Jaguars HC
The Jaguars also set Round Two interviews with Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and ex-New York Jets sideline general Robert Saleh. Nonetheless, Stroud notes "a growing belief that it’s Coen’s job to lose," suggesting the writing is on the wall for Tampa Bay.
After losing Canales to an external promotion this time last year, the stars are aligning for history to repeat itself. He only needed one season with the Bucs to establish himself as a hot commodity in the 2024 hiring cycle, and Coen is on an identical trajectory.
Tampa Bay has overachieved in the past two campaigns, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. Because of that, prominent football minds are walking out the door -- and there's nothing they can do about it.
What are the Bucs supposed to do? Install a worse scheme and purposely suck to ensure highly regarded staff members like Coen and Canales stick around? Both have been critical to Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield's late-career resurgence from a journeyman backup to a Pro Bowl-level starter. Not to mention, the latter did the same for Seattle Seahawks passer Geno Smith. Of course, other teams will take notice and try to pry them away.
Coen reportedly "impressed" Jacksonville with how he presented himself during their first discussion. Moreover, as Stroud alludes to, his resume makes him the most qualified of the three candidates mentioned to "resurrect" Jaguars franchise signal-caller Trevor Lawrence.
As the mastermind behind Tampa Bay's top-three scoring offense this season with precious play-calling experience, Coen's credentials make him a worthy choice. Especially compared to Graham and Saleh, whose expertise lies in defense.
Graham hasn't led an offensive position group in nearly two decades. He was the tight ends coach at Richmond. Before serving as the Jets frontman, Saleh strictly worked in defensive roles.
A disciple of the Sean McVay tree, Coen is primed for a head coaching gig, with the Jags conceivably being the frontrunner for his services.