The Bucks and Knicks should know better than to ignore the hottest team in the East

The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks picked the wrong time of the year to get into a funk. New York's circumstance is understandable, as their best player is sidelined with an ankle injury. Milwaukee's star duo faces scrutiny, but those two are far from the issue.

Both teams came into this season with championship aspirations. It's not impossible to turn it around, but the closer we get to April, the less likely these teams will be able to flip their switch. The team that knocked Milwaukee and New York out of last year's postseason has already flipped its switch.

The Indiana Pacers are 24-11 since January 1st. Only the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers have been better among East teams. The Pacers made it to the conference finals last year, but critics point out that the Bucks and Knicks weren't healthy. That may not be a factor this year. Indiana is flat-out playing like one of the best teams in the league and looks to buzzsaw their way to a deep playoff run again.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

Pacers are playing like the third-best team in the East

On paper, the Pacers lack the star power of the Bucks and Knicks. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have more cachet than Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam — but it doesn't matter.

In a team context, Haliburton and Siakam complement each other perfectly. Hali is that type of fit with anybody. He's a dominant floor general who doesn't dominate the ball. Transition outbursts, quick hit-aheads, and finding the hot man are key elements of Haliburton's playmaking.

He's been on a Chris Paul-esque run. He averaged 18 points and 9 assists in February with less than two turnovers a game. That's absurd for a player who was second in touches per game.

Siakam is Indiana's go-to scorer, and he imposed his will against the Bucks in the first round last year. He was the Pacers All-Star this year, and the championship experience he brings is vital as a leader.

The Knicks are revamped with Mikal Bridges and KAT. OG Anunoby will be healthy these playoffs, but they can't allow Andrew Nembhard to torch them again if Indiana and New York run it back. He shot 53 percent from 3-point and made the dagger that shifted the series in hindsight.

JALEN BRUNSON TIES THE GAME 🔥



ANDREW NEMBHARD GIVES INDY THE LEAD 🔥



Knicks ball. 16 seconds remaining on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/iKRwDnnfCQ — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2024

That's not a superstar, but a full team effort allows the others to step up. Myles Turner is dependable, Aaron Nesmith is a solid wing, TJ McConnell kills backups and Obi Tobbin abuses the rim leaving red palms. This Pacers team is deep. Not to mention Bennedict Mathurin will be healthy this postseason, and gosh, is he currently on a burner.

Bennedict Mathurin last three games:



24.3 PPG

8.7 RPG

2.0 3PM

48/40/85%



Pacers have gone 3-0 in that span. pic.twitter.com/rudElvstzA — StatMamba (@StatMamba) March 21, 2025

Hali has missed three straight games, and Mathurin has taken it upon himself to keep Indiana in contention for the third seed.

The Knicks still have a marginal lead over Indiana for the third seed, but if they can't find a way to compete without Brunson, the Pacers can catch them in the standings. The Bucks need to figure it out within before worrying about their seeding in the East.

All in all, both teams should know that the Pacers aren't a pushover, even if they don't have that Hall of Fame name yet. They rely on the team as a whole, and that's been proven enough that they can play with anybody.