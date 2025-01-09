Milwaukee benches Khris Middleton as Doc Rivers tries to stop post-NBA Cup freefall
By Lior Lampert
The Milwaukee Bucks have floundered since opting not to celebrate their 2024 Emirates NBA Cup title to lock in for the rest of the season. But in retrospect, they may have been better off relishing the moment, considering how things have gone since.
Milwaukee has a 4-5 record upon returning from the second annual in-season tournament in Las Vegas, including some dispiriting losses to inferior opponents. They're ostensibly suffering through a championship hangover despite keeping the champagne on ice. So, to combat the recent struggles, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has elected to make a significant lineup change.
Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, Rivers has decided that Khris Middleton will come off the bench "moving forward". Taurean Prince will presumably assume the fellow veteran wing's place in the starting five after doing so in Milwaukee's 128-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
Middleton's stature within the Bucks organization and role as franchise centerpiece Giannis Antetokounmpo's longtime running mate makes this a noteworthy development. After making an extreme move like this, Rivers better have a valid reason(s), which he seemingly does.
According to Haynes, Rivers is searching for a "level of continuity" in the first unit. Moreover, the sideline chief is "managing" Middleton's workload as the three-time All-Star continues to ramp up from undergoing surgery on both ankles last offseason.
While Middleton remains on a minutes restriction, Rivers is conceivably playing the long game. The latter doesn't want the former to shake off the rust as the starters try to find a rhythm, nor put him in harm's way.
Rolling out Middleton as a reserve allows him to get into a groove against inferior competition without compromising Milwaukee's cohesion. The indefinite swap might sound like a demotion, but Rivers knows how important the 33-year-old is to the Bucks.
In 12 games this season, Middleton is averaging 12.7 points per game, his lowest mark since the 2013-14 campaign. Could a newfound role get him back on track? That's what Rivers and Milwaukee are hoping for.