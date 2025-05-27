Bucks may be betting on the wrong horse in the race to keep Giannis

The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves in a high-stakes race against the rest of the NBA — one where the finish line could determine whether Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the face of their franchise or becomes the biggest trade domino in years.

Rumors continue to swirl, insiders keep digging, and fans everywhere are asking the same question:



What will it take for Giannis to stay?

The latest answer isn’t exactly reassuring.

According to Marc Stein, the Bucks are placing their faith in one man: Doc Rivers. The organization reportedly believes Rivers' relationship with Antetokounmpo could be the key to securing a long-term commitment from the former MVP.

Yes, that Doc Rivers — the same coach brought in midseason after the abrupt firing of Adrian Griffin. If you had told anyone a year ago that Rivers might be the deciding factor in keeping one of the most talented European players in basketball history in Milwaukee, they’d have laughed you out of the room.

But here we are, in 2025.



And “anything is possible” isn’t just a quote anymore — it’s Milwaukee’s last hope.

Doc Rivers may not be enough to keep Giannis in Milwaukee

Since taking over, Rivers has been dealt a rough hand. After going just 17-19 to close the 2023-24 season, he oversaw back-to-back first-round playoff exits, both courtesy of the Indiana Pacers. Injuries certainly played a role — Giannis missed time, Damian Lillard was sidelined, and new addition Kyle Kuzma failed to generate consistent offense.

This past season's 48-34 record wasn’t a disaster, but it wasn’t enough either — not for a franchise with championship expectations and a generational talent watching his prime years tick by.

The bigger issue?



This is the plan.



Milwaukee is reportedly banking on Rivers' influence — not trades, not free agency swings, not a retooled roster — to help keep Giannis in town.

That’s a tough sell when the Bucks are short on draft capital, cap space, and possibly without Lillard for the entire 2025-26 season. The front office is in a bind, hoping continuity and trust will outweigh competitive reality.

So, what’s next?

If Milwaukee wants to keep Antetokounmpo, it needs more than just a solid coach — it needs a vision. A plan to win now, not just stay afloat. Whether that means flipping Kuzma, unloading contracts, or finding a way to land another co-star, the Bucks are running out of time to make a compelling case.

Right now, it feels like they’re dialing the wrong number.

Calling the Doc might just be the wrong prescription.