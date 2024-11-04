Bucks big offseason addition is doing more harm than good right now
The Milwaukee Bucks' slow 1-5 start has put a spotlight on their offseason decisions and exposed a concerning lack of depth, especially with the recent losses of key role players like Jae Crowder, Patrick Beverley, and Malik Beasley.
While they acquired Delon Wright, Taurean Prince, and Gary Trent Jr. to fill various roles, the integration hasn't gone as planned. Wright and Prince have taken on their assignments, but Trent Jr., expected to be a significant offensive contributor, has struggled, averaging just 8.7 points on career-low shooting percentages (30.5 percent from the field, 25 percent from 3).
Trent Jr.’s offensive slump is particularly troubling given his past production with the Toronto Raptors, where he was a reliable scorer (up to 18.3 points per game in 2021-22). His limited shot attempts with Milwaukee — just 3.3 from the field and 1.4 from 3 — suggest a role that doesn't fully capitalize on his scoring ability, especially given his track record. With Khris Middleton still sidelined indefinitely, the Bucks are left overly dependent on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to carry the scoring load, which isn’t sustainable in the long run, especially with their bench struggling to make an impact.
The Bucks desperately need more from Gary Trent Jr.
One clear way forward for the Bucks is to increase Trent Jr.’s offensive involvement. Head coach Doc Rivers could employ more off-ball screens and movement for Trent, allowing him to get open looks and work his way into rhythm without forcing tough shots. This approach would not only give the Bucks another scoring option but also relieve some pressure on Giannis and Lillard. If Trent Jr. can rediscover his shooting touch and confidence, he could become the dependable scorer they desperately need to boost their efficiency and bench productivity.
Although it’s early in the season, the Bucks can’t afford to drop games against lesser opponents if they hope to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference. Adjusting Trent’s role could help jumpstart their offense and give the Bucks’ season the course correction it needs.