Bucks have diabolical plan to convince Giannis to stay

Ah yes, it’s that time of year — when NBA fans collectively crown one superstar as the focal point of the offseason. In 2016, it was the Summer of Kevin Durant. In 2018, the Summer of LeBron. Fast-forward to 2025, and it’s safe to say we’ve arrived at the Summer of Giannis.

Wherever the former two-time MVP decides to go, one thing is certain: the team that lands Giannis Antetokounmpo will be acquiring one of the greatest European talents in NBA history. But before that happens — if it happens — the Milwaukee Bucks have a tough decision to make. The return package for their golden goose could be historic. And General Manager Jon Horst isn’t just focused on keeping things cordial with Giannis. He’s also laser-focused on protecting the long-term future of the franchise.

“Jon is not going to just try to be on good terms with Giannis — he’s trying to do right by the Bucks,” said The Athletic’s Senior NBA Writer Sam Amick.

“And that means that if every scenario in play leaves the other team so gutted that Giannis might not actually be in that much better of a situation, then maybe that’s where he looks at the room and says, ‘All right, let me stay put.’”

The Bucks aren't interested in helping Giannis win a title for another team

In other words, Horst is playing chess, not checkers. The goal isn’t just to get a king’s ransom in return — it’s to make Giannis question whether leaving Milwaukee would truly be a step up. After all, Antetokounmpo isn’t some young star still trying to find his place. He’s a certified legend: NBA Champion, nine-time All-Star, five-time All-Defensive team selection, and one of the league’s 75 greatest players of all time.

When the Bucks and Horst agreed to a new multi-year contract in late April, the message was clear: this situation with Giannis is priority No. 1. Having swung big by trading for Damian Lillard in the 2023 offseason, Milwaukee’s expectations were sky-high. But Lillard’s tenure hasn’t moved the needle much — from carrying the Bucks through the 2024 first round to tearing his ACL in the opening round of 2025, the results just haven’t lived up to the billing.

Now, the league is watching closely — and most suitors would have to tear down their core just to get in the room. The New York Knicks, long rumored as a dark-horse destination, would likely need to part ways with either OG Anunoby or Mikal Bridges — two cornerstones of their recent playoff success. The Houston Rockets, fresh off a 50-32 season and a first-round exit against the Warriors, could hit the panic button and ship out their young talent in exchange for a shot at immediate contention.

So yes, there’s pressure on Jon Horst. Maybe more than any executive has faced in recent memory. He holds the power to either gut a franchise or turn it into a title contender overnight. This summer won’t be defined by the what — it’ll be defined by the when. And whenever it drops, fans everywhere will be refreshing their timelines, waiting for that one post from Shams Charania that breaks the NBA.