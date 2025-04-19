Bucks' disastrous start to Game 1 has the entire NBA on Giannis watch

The Milwaukee Bucks got great news regarding All-Star point guard Damian Lillard's looming return from a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) diagnosis. But it's been all downhill from there for them since Game 1 of their first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers tipped off.

Indiana jumped out to a quick seven-point lead early in the opening frame and hasn't looked back since. They annihilated the Bucks in the first half, specifically in the paint and transition. The only member of Milwaukee who looked engaged and interested in competing was superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, which has fans rightfully worried.

Antetokounmpo has never been shy about voicing an openness to leaving the Bucks for a "better situation." Even if it's mostly been a ploy to get the front office to appease him, it might be a serious matter one of these days. And after seeing how poorly they fared to begin their best-of-seven bout with the Pacers, the NBA world ostensibly thinks doomsday is coming.

NBA fans react to the Bucks' disastrous start to Game 1 and Giannis Antetokounmpo's lack of help

Playing with Kuzma is going to be the final straw for Giannis to demand a trade — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) April 19, 2025

Through two quarters of play, Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma had zero points and a -17 plus/minus across 14 minutes of action. Not good, to put it mildly. Lest we remind you, he was Milwaukee's big move ahead of this year's trade deadline. To make it worse, Milwaukee parted ways with Antetokounmpo's longtime running mate, Khris Middleton, to acquire him.

Pour one out for Antetokounmpo's time in Milwaukee, because it could be coming to a close sooner rather than later. The one-time champion and two-time MVP has given everything he has to the franchise, though time appears to be running its course. Eventually, all good things must come to an end.

Giannis better leave bruv what a waste, do a "The Decision" type shit bro @Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/gUgkxZqu6R — Mimany🅱️aker (@MimanyMaker) April 19, 2025

This one sequence perfectly encapsulates why Antetokounmpo would want out of Milwaukee. Four defenders are worried about him, while the Pacers seemingly aren't threatened by the quartet of non-Antetokounmpo Bucks. Of course, that figures to be different with Lillard in the lineup, but it may be too little, too late by then. No one would blame The Greek Freak for following LeBron James' footsteps and making "The Decision" to leave.

Hopefully NBA fans realize it’s a team sport after Giannis averages 35/14/7 this series and Bucks still catch belt — D (@Yeaderrr) April 19, 2025

Despite Antetokounmpo's stellar individual performance, moments like this remind us that basketball is a "team sport," a user on X (formerly known as Twitter) noted. He stuffed the stat sheet, and will presumably continue to do so, yet the Pacers can still shellack them. How much longer does the 30-year-old want to put up with this, knowing his legacy is on the line?