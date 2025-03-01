Bucks draft picks: Updated look at every selection in 2025, 2026 and beyond

The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t drafted and developed a player of consequence in over a decade — at least not one on their roster. That fact explains why they've punted on the NBA Draft for the next half-decade by shipping their picks away for bonafide talents.

However, their future ability to upgrade the team hinges on their available trade assets. Much of their roster is aging or playing in expiring deals, which limits their attractiveness to suitors, making draft picks a vital resource. Unfortunately, these things aren't unlimited, and despite the Stepien Rule preventing them from completely mortgaging their investment in the draft, the Bucks coffers are drying up.

Between now and 2031 their dwindling resources stemmed from poor draft talent evaluations by general manager Jon Horst and pricey trades for veteran talents. Here’s an accounting of their draft assets for the next six years.

2025 Bucks draft picks

No Selections

The Bucks' 2025 first-round pick is owned by New Orleans if it falls within the top four picks or, if it falls outside the top four, the pick conveys to Brooklyn.

New Orleans gained possession of the Bucks’ top-four protected first-round pick as part of the trade that originally brought Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee. It’s safe to say that it was worth it. Since then, it has become a bit of a vagrant but is likely heading to Brooklyn once the Bucks qualify for the postseason.

The second-round selection is more complicated. Milwaukee has the option to receive the second-best of Washington’s three second-round picks. Their original pick was traded to Cleveland in 2020.

2026 Bucks draft picks

First-round pick swap with New Orleans

Second-Round Pick (Top 55 protected to Spurs)

The reach of the original Jrue Holiday acquisition made in 2020 continues here. New Orleans owns the ability to swap picks with the Bucks first in 2026. Their 2026 first-round pick is a pick swap potentially owed to the Pelicans. However, in 2026, the Pels could be a year into a rebuild, which may make the swap moot. If they do swap, things have gone incredibly wrong in Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, the Bucks’ 2026 second-round pick is top-55 protected and parked in San Antonio’s garage.

2027 Bucks draft picks

No Selections

Bucks 2027 first-round pick is owed to the Pelicans pick if it lands in the top four of the draft. If it doesn’t, then the pick is owed to the Pels or Atlanta. If the Pelicans pick is better, the pick will be conveyed to the Hawks.

If the Pelicans pick is higher than Atlanta's, then Milwaukee's pick heads to Atlanta. If not, New Orleans' pick goes to Atlanta's and they get to keep Milwaukee's.

Their 2027 second-round pick traveled to Philadelphia as part of a 2024 trade deadline week deal for Patrick Beverley.

2028 Bucks draft picks

First-round pick swap with Trail Blazers

Their first-round pick is owed to Washington..sort of.

Originally, this pick was sent to Portland as a swap pick in the Damian Lillard trade. That pick would have conveyed the rights to Portland if the pick landed in the Nol. 1-14 range. However, it was only if Portland did not convey their own 2027 first-round pick to the Chicago Bulls. If the Trail Blazers do find a second home for that pick by then, then Portland can swap with Milwaukee no matter where the Bucks finish that season.

However, the Bucks stacked a second swap for Washington when they tossed Khris Middleton overboard, which essentially gave the Wizards rights to swap with Milwaukee after Portland decides whether to retain their own pick or Milwaukee’s. Essentially, Washington’s inclusion makes the entire first paragraph moot.

Their second-round pick in 2028 is owed to the Oklahoma City Thunder by way of Brooklyn, which acquired the pick in 2023 in exchange for Jae Crowder.

2029 Bucks draft picks

No Selections

This entire draft is moot for Milwaukee. This first-round pick was originally sent to Portland as part of the Lillard trade and their second-rounder was originally acquired by Brooklyn as another aspect of the Jae Crowder acquisition. Who knew Crowder had this much reach to be influencing the Bucks four years from now?

2030 Bucks draft picks

First-round pick swap with Trail Blazers

This is the final remnant of the Lillard trade. In 2030, the Blazers own the right to swap Milwaukee’s first-rounder with their own, depending on which is higher.

By this point, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be 35. However, given his physical conditioning and relative health for the past 12 years, he could still be an All-Star, and the Bucks could be competitive — as long as he’s in uniform. In the darkest possible future for the Bucks, Antetokounmpo has finally followed through on his subtle threats and has decamped for a big market franchise like New York or Los Angeles.

In addition, their second-round selection was traded on Draft day in 2023 for Andre Jackson Jr.