Bucks front office might fall victim to the same backlash as Nico Harrison and Mavs

The sharks are circling around the Milwaukee Bucks as the squad faces rumors about franchise superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, but a trade isn't a guarantee. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, rival teams have lost "confidence" that the franchise will trade the superstar this offseason. Optimism around a trade has gotten low, and rival teams are going to believe "when they see it," according to Fischer.

Milwaukee is trying to figure out how to move forward with Antetokounmpo after losing their third first-round series in a row. There aren't many ways to upgrade the roster with only pick swaps and a 2031 first-round pick to move in deals. Additionally, the squad is rapidly aging, and the Greek Freak's co-star Damian Lillard tore his Achilles this postseason.

Lillard will need to recover from this very serious injury before the Bucks have any real chance at contention, and even when he does return, he likely won't be the same player he once was. As the Bucks continue to play denial, it's clear that the franchise wants to avoid the full wrath of fans that Nico Harrison and the Mavericks got after trading Luka Dončić this season — but public perception shouldn't stop them from making the right move.

Milwaukee Bucks should trade Giannis despite possible backlash

While the fans obviously don't like the idea of trading the best player in franchise history, the Bucks might need to accept the inevitable backlash and still make the move that's best for the team. In the team's current form, Milwaukee is hurtling toward a dark future with the only upside being Giannis himself, but even he can't do it on his own.

Although Antetokoumpo wearing only a Milwaukee jersey would be a great sight for fans in the area, it's possible that the star could end up leaving two offseasons from now, as he's only under contract until 2026-27 (with a player option for the next season). Milwaukee is going nowhere fast and doesn't have the assets to upgrade the roster towards championship contention, so a move is probably for the best, despite how much it will hurt.

When the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Dončić, the front office faced more backlash than any other in years. Milwaukee's front office would have to deal with similar fallout if it decides to move on from Giannis this offseason. That shouldn't stop them from saving the franchise by getting a historic haul for the two-time MVP.