Bucks-Pelicans postponed due to atypical New Orleans snowstorm
The NBA released a statement earlier Wednesday announcing the postponement of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans due to extreme weather conditions in the New Orleans area.
A future date for the game has yet to be announced, but the league emphasized that the safety of both teams and fans remains the top priority as roads and sidewalks are currently blanketed in ice. New Orleans recorded 10 inches of snowfall on Tuesday, marking the highest amount the city has seen in decades.
This postponement is part of a growing trend of NBA games being impacted by unprecedented weather events. Earlier this season, the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers had home games rescheduled due to massive wildfires that devastated the L.A. area. The fires, which proved difficult to contain, destroyed over 12,000 homes, including that of Lakers head coach JJ Redick. Despite losing everything, Redick expressed his resilience, stating that while the loss has been hard to cope with, his responsibilities to the team remain a priority.
How does Bucks-Pelicans postponement impact both teams?
The Milwaukee Bucks have steadily climbed their way back up the standings, currently holding the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and sitting just three games behind the New York Knicks for third. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans have faced a challenging season, plagued by injuries and uncertainty over whether to rebuild or stick with their current roster.
The Pelicans have struggled at home, posting an 8-16 record, while the Bucks have been slightly better on the road with an 8-10 record.
As the NBA works to adjust schedules around team travel logistics, New Orleans is racing to clear the snow and ice in time for the Super Bowl, which is set to take place inside Caesars Superdome. The city is facing below-freezing temperatures that could complicate cleanup efforts, as ice presents a greater challenge than snow in these conditions.