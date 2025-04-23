Bucks are just two more losses from serious Giannis panic setting in

The Milwaukee Bucks are already down 0-2 in their first round series against the Pacers, and there is already blood in the water ahead of what would the third straight first round exit for their star — Giannis Antetokounpo.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Brooklyn Nets view Giannis as a "prime target" this offseason and could have a good chance at landing him via trade as the star "enjoys New York, [and] owns multiple businesses there."

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly enjoys New York, owns multiple businesses there, and is reportedly viewed by the Brooklyn Nets as a ‘prime target,’ per @NYPost_Lewis pic.twitter.com/S0pxgT3jyd — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 22, 2025

After making two massive trades in the last couple of years, the Bucks are out of draft picks with an aging core. Their best trade chip is Kyle Kuzma, who is coming off an extremely poor season that can be seen by anyone who has watched Bucks basketball since the trade deadline.

It's hard to imagine Antetokounmpo on a different roster, as the veteran has played his entire career with the Bucks and placed himself as perhaps the best player in franchise history. His only real competition is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who played for the team in the 70s before requesting a trade to L.A. (at that time he was known as Lew Alcindor).

Still, reporters around the league have suggested that the star will leave via trade request (he's under contract until 2026-27) with Brian Windhorst of ESPN suggesting that his future with the Bucks is the "Elephant In The Room." With Milwaukee possible heading for a third first round playoff exit, it's worth wondering what the Nets could offer in a deal if the Greek Freak privately requests a trade this offseason.

Do the Nets have the pieces for a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade?

While the Nets will have to build the roster out more before they are to compete with the eight-time All-NBA star, it's easy to see a world where Antetokounmpo ends up in Brooklyn with the amount of assets that the franchise has to offer. The squad does not control their first round picks for the majority of the rest of the decade but they can swap or outright control the Knicks first round picks until 2031 (except for 2026 and 2030).

Brooklyn can also offer Cameron Johnson, who can be shopped around the league for younger players or draft picks. Although getting Antetokounmpo would land Brooklyn the star that they have been craving the last two years, it's hard to see a world where the Nets are able to become a contender unless the franchise is able to land a marquee free agent. Considering the lack of true stars who will hit actual free agency, getting a second star seems like an unlikely goal if the team trades for Giannis this offseason.

Still, it's fair to say that Milwaukee doesn't want to trade arguably the best player in franchise history. As the team heads home looking to avoid a sweep in the first round, the front office hand might have the decision made for them.