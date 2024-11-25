How the Buffalo Bills can win the AFC East in Week 13
By Luke Norris
The Buffalo Bills weren't supposed to have it this easy in the AFC East this year, especially after losing Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Leonard Floyd, Jordan Poyer, and several other key contributors during the offseason.
The New England Patriots were never going to be a threat, as they're clearly in a rebuilding phase.
But the Miami Dolphins, who probably should've won the division a season ago, were undoubtedly supposed to be a genuine roadblock for Buffalo. But once Tua Tagovailoa went down with yet another concussion after taking a hit from Damar Hamlin in Week 2, which kept him out for a month, that threat went away.
Then, of course, you've got the New York Jets, who were supposed to ride a healthy Aaron Rodgers to their first postseason berth in 14 years. And every NFL fan knows how that's played out.
Despite the Dolphins notching their third straight win on Sunday with an easy 34-15 victory over the Pats, thus improving to 5-6 and putting themselves right back in the mix for a wild-card spot, the 9-2 Bills still hold a full four-game lead over Miami in the division. And with a season sweep of the 'Phins, Buffalo also owns the head-to-head tiebreaker.
As such, the Bills can actually clinch the AFC East as early as Sunday night, assuming they get some help from the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night.
The Bills clinch the AFC East with a win over the 49ers and a Dolphins loss to the Packers
If the Dolphins lose to the Packers on Thursday night at Lambeau Field and the Bills take care of business against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, Buffalo wins the division.
Yes, it's that simple. And make no mistake about it. This scenario could easily play out.
While Miami is playing good football right now, so is Green Bay. Since dropping to 2-2 with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, the Packers have won six of their last seven, their only defeat coming at the hands of the Detroit Lions, who are clearly the toast of the NFC at this point at 10-1.
Sure, they needed some last-second magic to beat the Chicago Bears, blocking a Cairo Santos field goal as time expired. And they just beat up an injury-riddled Niners team that was without Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, and Nick Bosa, among others, in a 38-10 win on Sunday.
But this is a good football team. So, the Dolphins could easily see that three-game winning streak snapped.
As for the Bills, they might not get as lucky as the Packers just did when facing San Francisco on Sunday. But even if the 49ers get those aforementioned players back, Buffalo has clearly proven that no opponent is too strong. They are coming off a win over the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, after all. And the Bills got that win without some of their own weapons.
For weeks now, it's not been if the Bills will win the AFC East, but only a matter of when. And that when could be Sunday night if things go their way.