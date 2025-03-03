Bulls fans are making a realization about trade deadline addition that Kings fans always knew

A few weeks after the NBA trade deadline, players around the league are settling into their new teams. While some are thriving in their new home, others are proving why their former teams were willing to move on from them in the first place.

The Chicago Bulls acquired Kevin Huerter in the trade that sent Zach LaVine to The Sacramento Kings. The idea was to add some quality depth after shipping out their start guard, Zach LaVine.



Despite losing an All-Star caliber guard, the Bulls hoped to land several impact players to soften the blow. However, Huerter's inconsistent play has come with him from Sacramento to Chicago.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

Kevin Huerter finds a new home with the Chicago Bulls

While the addition of a sharpshooter of the caliber of Huerter would be ideal for any team throughout the league, Huerter has proven to be a very streaky shooter at best, delivering some hot and cold performances.

So far this season, he is averaging 8.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 40.3% from the field and 32.2% from beyond the. A deeper look reveals that Huerter isn't replicating the level of play that was similar to when he first arrived in Sacramento.

He has struggled the past two years with his shooting, even seeing a diminished role throughout his time with the Kingsl.

Huerter was a huge part of the Kings emergence two seasons ago. He has a shot to be an impact player for a Bulls team clinging on to the last and final play-in spot.

However, if he hopes to carve out a consistent role with the Bulls, he needs to find his shooting touch sooner rather than later. He believes getting consistent playing time might be the remedy to his struggles.

"Sacramento was a little up and down," Huerter said. "I didn't really get much opportunity there the last couple months. The flow and rhythm of the game, I think it was very choppy the past year plus. The fact that we're gonna play up and down here [in Chicago], the ball is gonna move side to side, no one's really gonna dominate the ball and we're gonna run the same action over and over again - it feels like it's a place that I should be a better fit in."

Huerter might fit in, but for now his streaky play isn't helping Chicago.