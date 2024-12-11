The Bulls just can't catch a break with the latest Zach LaVine trade market news
It's no secret that the Chicago Bulls are looking to turn the page after a string of disappointing seasons.
After years of mediocrity, the Bulls are finally looking to offload several players on their roster in hopes of rebuilding, with Zach LaVine being a key player they hope to trade. Although both sides are interested in finding a trade, moving the former All-Star will be more challenging than the team had hoped.
While on the Hoops Collective Podcast, ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst said the market for LaVine isn't very high.
"He's having an excellent year," Windhorst said via Bleacher Report. "We know he's been on the trade block for a year now, at least. Yet, I hear nothing about LaVine on the trade market, and I don't think it's because the Bulls aren't interested in trading him."
Can the Bulls pull off a trade involving Zach LaVine ?
It may be due to his age or the massive $215 million contract he signed back in 2022, but the Bulls can't seem to find a suitable trade partner for LaVine. They attempted to move him during the offseason; however, they were unable to find a deal.
There was some uncertainty surrounding LaVine on how good he would be after the foot injury that forced him to most of last season. However, his play has been superb this season, averaging 22.1 points on 50.6 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from 3.
The Bulls have played a lot better than some may have hoped with LaVine back on the roster, however, at 10-15 and fighting for a spot in the postseason the Bulls would be better building around their young core and playing for draft positioning.
LaVine has shown that he can still play at a high level and could be a difference-maker in any situation he lands and generate plenty of buzz come February during the trade deadline.