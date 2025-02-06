Bulls haven't closed the door on Lonzo Ball trade despite shiny contract
The Chicago Bulls, without a doubt, have been one of the busiest teams at the deadline.
A few days removed from trading high-flying guard Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings as a part of the De'Aaron Fox trade, the Bulls re-signed Lonzo Ball to a two-year, $20 million contract extension, according to Shams Charnia.
The extension may signal that the Bulls are all-in on Lonzo Ball. However, the Bulls' guards can still be traded despite the new extension.
Lonzo Ball is still an intriguing trade chip
Coming into the 2024-25 season, many wondered how Ball would look after returning from the catastrophic injury that took nearly two years off his career.
Those concerns were quickly dashed as Ball played tremendously well. With a little over 30 games played on the season, Ball is averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per came on 36 percent shooting from the field. In most games this season, he has looked nearly like his old self.
Ball signed with the Bulls back in the 2021 offseason with the idea of pairing him with DeMar DeRozan, LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic to help lift the Bulls into contention. However, numerous injuries would quickly derail those plans, and the team would never live up to their potential.
However, despite his excellent play and contract, the Bulls' future seems questionable, and the idea of the team shipping him off post-trade deadline is a real possibility.
The Bulls have several young guards waiting in the wing that the franchise should prioritize over Ball, who will be turning 28 in October.
Ball has drawn interest from numerous teams looking to acquire the dynamic guard. His ability to pass to and play makes him a valuable asset. Based on his level of play in the season so far and relative health, he can thrive in any situation if traded.