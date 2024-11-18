2 moves the Bulls need to make after crushing loss to Rockets
The Chicago Bulls' season continues to spiral after suffering a brutal 143-107 loss to the Houston Rockets, marking their worst defeat of the young 2024-25 season.
With seven of their last nine games ending in losses, the team sits at 11th in the Eastern Conference and faces a pivotal decision-making window. It's time for the Bulls to embrace change.
Here are two potential moves the Bulls should consider in order to spark some sort of positive change.
2. Trade Zach LaVine
For years, Zach LaVine has been the centerpiece of the Bulls’ offense, but his tenure in Chicago has yet to yield meaningful results. While earlier in the year, his trade market was lukewarm, recent reports suggest renewed interest from contenders like the Lakers and Kings. LaVine's efficient scoring this season — 21.3 points per game on over 50% from the field and 40% from deep — makes him a valuable asset.
Moving LaVine would free up the $43 million tied to his contract, giving the Bulls financial flexibility and a chance to rebuild around younger talent. A potential trade could bring back multiple draft picks or valuable role players to help reshape the roster. However, the Bulls risk stagnation if they can’t find a deal that nets significant value.
1. Bench Josh Giddey
Acquired in a high-profile trade for Alex Caruso, Josh Giddey was expected to bring playmaking flair to the Bulls. While he ranks among the top 20 in assists, his overall impact has been a mixed bag. Giddey currently holds a -111 plus-minus, ranking seventh worst in the league. His offensive struggles, including streaky three-point shooting and a mere 12.3 points per game on 41.1% shooting, are holding back the starting unit.
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan might consider moving Giddey to the second unit, where he could better utilize his playmaking skills against opposing bench lineups. Promoting rookie Matas Buzelis to the starting lineup could inject fresh energy and shooting into the Bulls' offense, potentially leading to faster starts and more balanced scoring.
The Path Forward
While these changes won’t guarantee instant success, they could help the Bulls build a more sustainable foundation for the future. Whether it’s by gaining assets for LaVine or reshuffling the rotation to maximize Giddey’s contributions, Chicago needs to act swiftly to avoid another season of mediocrity.