Bundesliga winners and losers from Matchday 33: Good vibes all around Bayern

While Bayern Munich celebrated their title win in style at their home stadium, the two automatically relegated teams in the Bundesliga were decided and the scrap for the Champions League is down to Eintracht, Dortmund, and Freiburg fighting over two spots. Here’s how it all went down in Germany.

Bundesliga winners from Matchday 33

Bayern Munich

If you’re a fan of the German giants, it was a feel-good weekend for you. Harry Kane and Eric Dier lifted the title-winner’s trophy (called the Meisterschale), Thomas Müller got a teary send-off from the fans during his last home game at the Allianz Arena, and Bayern easily won the match against an all-too-obliging Borussia Mönchengladbach, with Kane scoring one and assisting on the other. If you hate Bayern (and who could blame you?), you can at least feel good for the great English goal-scorer finally winning some silverware.

Borussia Dortmund

If Bayer Leverkusen seemed to have their bags packed for their summer vacations, Dortmund nevertheless came up big in a match they needed to win, giving up a goal during an early flurry before taking control and coming out with a decisive 4-2 win. If Dortmund just win their remaining game against already-relegated Holstein Kiel, they’ll be assured of the Champions League next season. After a campaign full of tears and backbiting, that would be some result.

Heidenheim

No overstating how big their 3-0 triumph over Union Berlin was. It put them out of reach of automatic relegation, and if they win their remaining match at home to Werder Bremen while Hoffenheim lose to Bayern, they could be downright safe (although the margins of victory in the two games would have to be heavy). They’re assured of at least a playoff against whichever team finishes third in the 2. Bundesliga. There’s still hope for the plucky little club from Baden-Württemberg.

Manolis Saliakas

After Eintracht Frankfurt scored before St. Pauli even had a chance to touch the ball, St. Pauli struck back only three minutes later. The Greek defender came up from his position at right-back, collected a cutback from Morgan Guilavogui, and cheekily lobbed the ball over two defenders and Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp into the net. It was his first-ever goal in the Bundesliga, and it was a beauty. St. Pauli could still go down, but this draw makes it extremely unlikely.

Hamburger SV

After six agonizing seasons of falling just short of promotion to the top flight, the team with one of Europe’s biggest fanbases finally earned their way back to the Bundesliga with a 6-1 tonking of Ulm. The victory celebrations caused at least 25 people to be hospitalized at the Volksparkstadion. There’s nothing to celebrate about that, but the German league will be that much more interesting next season with the Red Shorts back among the elite.

Bundesliga losers from Matchday 33

Bochum

Their home game against Mainz was littered with defensive mistakes that led to a shambolic 4-1 loss. The win came too late for the visiting 05ers to qualify for the Champions League next season. For the Blues, it consigned them to relegation and almost certainly to finishing last in the standings.

Holstein Kiel

Heidenheim’s win also condemned them to the second tier, as did the comeback by Freiburg to emerge winners after Kiel scored the opening goal. We’re going to miss the drum-beating fans in Schleswig-Holstein next year. They outperformed their players during this campaign.

Ralph Hasenhüttl

The Wolfsburg boss was fired after last week’s heavy defeat to Borussia Dortmund. That may have been harsh, given how hot Dortmund have been lately. The Wolves responded to his firing by throwing away a lead late and handing Hoffenheim a colossal point in the relegation battle.

RB Leipzig

Came out flat and stayed that way in a goalless draw to Werder Bremen. They officially have no chance to qualify for the Champions League next year.

Michy Batshuayi

The former Chelsea striker appeared to have scored the winner for Eintracht Frankfurt against St. Pauli in the 88th minute, but VAR caught the Belgian forward blatantly handling the ball before kicking it into the back of the net. The result was an underwhelming draw at home. If Eintracht lose their last match at fourth-place Freiburg, the Eagles may wind up out of the Champions League entirely. Tense times around Deutsche Bank Park.