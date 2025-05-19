Bundesliga winners and losers from Matchday 34: Köln comes up

Hier ist das Ende. The Bundesliga season concluded this weekend with the final Champions League spots being determined and Heidenheim still having one last chance to save themselves. Ignoring the teams in the middle that were just playing out the string, here’s where the excitement was in Germany.

Bundesliga winners from Matchday 34:

Borussia Dortmund

Held steady during a 3-0 drubbing of Holstein Kiel, who were awfully accommodating, with Lewis Holtby giving them a penalty 75 seconds into the match and Carl Johansson being sent off a few minutes later. After all the Sturm und Drang around them this season, die Schwarzgelben are back in the Champions League next season. What was everybody shouting about? Now Dortmund can breathe a little easier while they prep for the Club World Cup here in America next month.

Bayern Munich

Like that gamer aiming to complete side quests after beating the video game’s main villain, the Bavarians were trying to score five against Hoffenheim to make it 100 Bundesliga goals on the season. They came up one short, but they eased to victory on the road.

Mainz

Glass half empty: They’ll have to play in the Europa Conference League next season when they spent so much time in the Champions League spots. Glass half full: The draw at home to Leverkusen means that the 05ers are back in Europe for the first time since 2016.

TSG Hoffenheim

Werder Bremen’s big win over Heidenheim meant that die Kraichgauer were safe even after their loss to Bayern.

Patrik Schick

The Czech striker scored both goals for Bayer Leverkusen in their draw, making it 21 for the season.

Köln

Their 4-0 win over Kaiserslautern not only secured their promotion to the top flight, it also allowed them to nick first place in the 2. Bundesliga on the final day. Congratulations to the team from Cologne on their title, and we’ll be seeing them regularly come August.

Bundesliga losers from Matchday 34:

Philipp Lienhart and Noah Atubolu

Freiburg had Champions League qualification in their hands after Ritsu Doan scored the opener for them at home. Granted, holding a lead against Eintracht Frankfurt isn’t the easiest task, but the Austrian defender fanned on a clearance that allowed Ansgar Knauff to tie the game for Eintracht. Then their goalkeeper was badly positioned on a speculative shot by Rasmus Kristensen that gave the visitors a lead that they didn’t relinquish. Because of that Eintracht and Dortmund will go to the Champions League, and Freiburg will have to settle for the Europa League.

RB Leipzig

The Red Bulls were on track for European soccer, but their 2-1 halftime lead against Stuttgart evaporated thanks to goals by Nick Wolltemade and Ermedin Demirović. The loss leaves them with only domestic football to contend with next season.

Heidenheim

A decisive loss to Werder Bremen prevented them from attaining safety for themselves. Now they’ll have to sweat out a two-game playoff against Elversberg. The first leg is in three days.