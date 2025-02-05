Burnley player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Oxford United?
Burnley are back in the automatic promotion places in the Championship after a 1-0 win over Oxford United. Scott Parker's side kept their 22nd clean sheet of the campaign. They may be defensive and not always play the most entertaining soccer. However, no Burnley fan should complain if Parker takes them back to the Premier League.
Burnley–Oxford United Championship player ratings
Below, we're rating the Burnley players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
James Trafford (GK): 6
This was Trafford's ninth clean sheet in a row for Burnley. However, he had little to do with Oxford failing to land a shot on target. Trafford is an England U21 international and has had call-ups to the senior side. His form this season will keep him on the radar of Thomas Tuchel.
Connor Roberts (RB): 7
The Welsh international contributed to Burnley's attacks with some excellent diagonal passes. However, he did pick up a yellow card in the second half.
CJ Egan-Riley (CB): 7
Made great interceptions and nearly got on the scoresheet after a surging run forward. However, Egan-Riley scuffed his effort wide from a tight angle.
Maxime Esteve (CB): 7
Another solid performance from the Frenchman who helped keep Oxford forward Tom Bradshaw quiet. Esteve has played for France up to the U23 level and should have ambitions of representing Les Bleus at the senior level.
Bashir Humphreys (LB): 7
The Chelsea loanee was very good in possession and defended well.
Midfielders
Josh Cullen (CDM): 8
Intelligent performance from Cullen, who kept the game ticking with his passing. Timed his runs forward well, and it was from his cross that Michal Helik diverted into his net for Burnley's winner.
Josh Laurent (CDM): 7
Partnered Cullen well in midfield, but Laurent did miss a golden opportunity to get on the scoresheet when he was in acres of space.
Hannibal Mejbri (CAM): 7
The former Manchester United player put in an energetic performance. However, he was quickly taken off after picking up a booking and replaced by Jeremy Sarmiento.
Forwards
Jaidon Anthony (RW): 8
The winger on loan from AFC Bournemouth was dangerous on the right flank. He scuffed an effort on goal from a corner but produced some excellent crosses.
Zian Flemming (CF): 5
The Dutchman, who is on loan from Millwall, had two great chances to score. If Flemming had put them away, he would have done his job. Fleming did produce a skilful back-heal to set up a chance for Foster. However, apart from that, the striker did not offer much else. He was replaced by Ashley Barnes late on. Barnes is 35 years old now but could find himself starting ahead of Flemming.
Lyle Foster (LW): 7
Foster is another Burnley player who should have scored. Although he is predominantly a center-forward, Foster admirably fills in on the left. The South African's pressing was excellent.
Substitutes
- Jeremy Sarmiento, 6/10
- Ashley Barnes, N/A
- Jonjo Shelvey, N/A