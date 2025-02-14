C.J. Gardner-Johnson continues to cross the NSFW line with Chiefs, Taylor Swift fans
Philadelphia Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson could largely be described with two traits. On the field, he's one of the premier ballhawks among secondary players in the NFL. On and off the field alike, Gardner-Johnson is also one of the premier trash-talkers that sports has to offer, not just football.
So the fact that Gardner-Johnson has been peacocking following the Eagles' dominant Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs is far from shocking. However, one could argue that the Philadelphia DB has also either already crossed the line with an Instagram shot at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift or got right up to it.
During Friday's Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia, though, I don't think there's any argument that he definitely crossed the line.
Warning: This post contains some NSFW language that may not be sutiable for some readers.
C.J. Gardner Johnson takes NSFW shot at Taylor Swift, Chiefs during Eagles Super Bowl parade
While the Eagles and the city of Philadelphia were boisterously celebrating the franchise's second Super Bowl triumph, Gardner-Johnson showed up to the game wearing a custom hoodie. And that message had a direct shot at Taylor Swift, her fans and of course Kelce as well with a message that, well, you can read for yourself as it's quite NSFW.
Look, I'm all for trash talk. I personally love it when CJGJ is on the field and getting under the skin of opposing pass-catchers. Not only is it hilarious to be sitting at home and watching receivers and tight ends feel like they're one word away from losing their cool on Gardner-Johnson, but the Eagles defensive back has the skills on the field to back it up. That, in a vacuum, is perfect.
This is something that I'm not going to get behind. Even if you're not a fan of the NFL attention paid to the Swift-Kelce relationship, there's truly absolutely no reason for Gardner-Johnson or anyone to take such a vulgar shot at the pop star and her fans. It's just unnecessary in any aspect, especially with the NSFW nature of the message, and also feels like kicking the Chiefs while they're down for absolutely no reason.
Now, I'm sure there is a strong contingent of feisty Eagles fans who have a different opinion. To each their own, sure, but this seems to be just a touch too far when it comes to trash talking. There are better ways to even still take jabs at Swift and Kelce than this. Having said that, I don't think there's any reason to believe that Gardner-Johnson is going to heed that advice from someone like me.