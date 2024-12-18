Cade Cunningham is in a statistical category with Nikola Jokic and LeBron James after triple-double
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is having the best season of his career thus far. In his fourth season, the young guard has excelled under the leadership of Bernie Bickerstaff and has played a significant role in turning the usual bottom-dwelling Pistons into a much stronger force.
One of his more impressive attributes is his ability to impact the game in nearly every aspect. His versatility has made him unique as a player and has placed him in elite company.
Cunningham has six triple-doubles on the season following their epic 125-124 win against the Miami Heat. Only Nikola Jokic and LeBron James have more than him this season. He managed to drop 20 points, grab 11 rebounds and a career-high in assists, finding his teammates 18 times for buckets.
Currently, Jokic leads the way with 10 triple-doubles, followed by James with 8. Cunningham is hot on their trail and has a chance to eclipse them both as the season progresses.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
There is no doubt that Cunningham has been superb this season. Averaging 23.5 points,9.7 assists, and 8.2 rebounds, he has taken a significant leap in his development and is only getting better. Cunningham is not only on track to earn his first All-Star nod but more importantly, he’s giving the Pistons a chance to accomplish something they haven’t done in a while — make the postseason.
His Pistons are playing much better this season. At 11-16, they are finding out ways to eke out close games and seeing notable progress from their young roster. They're on the verge of matching, and potentially surpassing, their win total from the previous season and are within reach of achieving more.
The future is bright for Cade Cunningham and the Pistons.