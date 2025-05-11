Cade Horton’s Cubs debut shows Craig Counsell was right to be cautious

Craig Counsell using Cade Horton out of the bullpen in his MLB debut was a decision many Chicago Cubs fans didn't love. Using a 23-year-old in his MLB debut in a spot he had never operated in before professionally (he made all 36 of his minor league appearances as a starter) was a head-scratcher for sure, but Cubs fans saw why Counsell made this decision on Saturday.

The opposition, the New York Mets, lead the NL East with a 25-14 record as of this writing, thanks in large part to their vaunted trio used to begin games. There's a good chance that Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso will all receive MVP votes when this season concludes.

By using Horton as a bulk reliever behind Brad Keller, Counsell was going to limit Horton's exposure to those hitters more than twice. Horton showed why that was a good game plan in what turned out to be an up-and-down outing.

First big league strikeout for Cade Horton and his family loves it 🔥



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/kUGE2LFI9C — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 10, 2025

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insider podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Craig Counsell's gamble is justified thanks to up-and-down Cade Horton MLB debut

Horton had some impressive moments. The fastball he used to strike the first batter he faced, Brandon Nimmo, out, was perfectly located at the knees and on the outside corner. He didn't allow a hit until his third inning of work. Once he started facing hitters for a second time, though, he began to crack a bit.

Horton got Mark Vientos to fly out in his first at-bat, but Vientos hit a 104.3 mph single to center field his second time out. Horton struck Brett Baty out his first time up, but Baty came back by launching a three-run homer, cutting what was a 4-0 lead to 4-3. Horton got Lindor to fly out the first time they matched up, but Lindor drilled a 100.9 mph single his next time up. Even Pete Alonso hit a 105.3 mph lineout to finish Horton's outing.

Again, there were some flashes of brilliance from Horton. He struck out five batters without issuing a walk. He got Juan Soto out twice. He escaped a couple of jams. He kept the Cubs in the lead at the end of his outing.

With that being said, though, there was a reason Counsell made the decision he did, using Horton as a bulk reliever. Horton's first time through New York's lineup was much better than his second. For Horton to stick around as a successful starter, he's going to have to be better when facing hitters for a second and (hopefully sometime soon) third time.