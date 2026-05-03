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Cadillac Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Doral

Full payout and purse breakdown for the 2026 Cadillac Championship with the PGA Tour returning to Doral.
ByCody Williams|
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Cadillac Championship 2026
Cadillac Championship 2026 | Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages

The return to Doral for the 2026 Cadillac Championship on the PGA Tour was a fun prospect. Regardless of politics, it's a fun golf course that has produced largely a who's who of winners in the past, but the tour hadn't been back since 2016. However, with its return, Cameron Young apparently didn't want there to be any drama at Doral about who was going to take home the winner's prize money from the $20 million purse this week.

Young jumped out to the first-round lead and then just continued to add onto it throughout the tournament, entering Sunday with a commanding lead that would've taken a complete collapse to lose. And he didn't even come close to that, pulling away for a six-stroke victory over Scottie Scheffler. But how much money were he and the rest of the field chasing at Doral? We have you covered with the details for the 2026 Cadillac Championship payouts, including the prize money for every finishing position.

Cadillac Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

Cameron Young, as the winner of the 2026 Cadillac Championship, will take home $3.6 million in prize money. As mentioned, the tournament entered the fray on the PGA Tour schedule this season as a signature event, so we've become accustomed to the winner's prize for these tournaments being set at that point. That's because there is a standard $20 million total purse for the Cadillac Championship and every signature event that the players are competing for their share of.

Speaking of those payouts, it's not just the winner who will be taking home seven figures this week at Doral.

Cadillac Championship payout distribution by finishing position

Cadillac Championship payouts purse prize money
Cameron Young at the Cadillac Championship | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Finishing Position

Cadillac Championship Prize Money

Winner: Cameron Young

$3.6 million

2. Scottie Scheffler

$2.16 million

3. Ben Griffin

$1.36 million

T4. Adam Scott

$841,666

T4. Sepp Straka

$841,666

T4. Si Woo Kim

$841,666

T7. Alex Noren

$650,000

T7. Alex Smalley

$650,000

T9. Kurt Kitayama

$505,000

T9. Alex Fitzpatrick

$505,000

T9. Rickie Fowler

$505,000

T9. Matt McCarty

$505,000

T9. Nick Taylor

$505,000

T14. Lucas Glover

$355,000

T14. J.J. Spaun

$355,000

T14. Aldrich Potgieter

$355,000

T14. Kristoffer Reitan

$355,000

T18. Sam Stevens

$265,000

T18. Min Woo Lee

$265,000

T18. Andrew Putnam

$265,000

T18. Jordan Spieth

$265,000

T18. Michael Kim

$265,000

T23. Shane Lowry

$169,571

T23. Matt Wallace

$169,571

T23. Nicolai Hojgaard

$169,571

T23. Tommy Fleetwood

$169,571

T23. Justin Thomas

$169,571

T23. Daniel Berger

$169,571

T23. Akshay Bhatia

$169,571

T30. Sahith Theegala

$117,250

T30. Maverick McNealy

$117,250

T30. Corey Conners

$117,250

T30. Ryan Fox

$117,250

T30. Sudarshan Yellamaraju

$117,250

T30. Ryan Gerard

$117,250

T30. Denny McCarthy

$117,250

T30. Harry Hall

$117,250

T38. Viktor Hovland

$75,000

T38. Bud Cauley

$75,000

T38. Jason Day

$75,000

T38. Sam Burns

$75,000

T38. Max Greyserman

$75,000

T38. Pierceson Coody

$75,000

T38. Max Homa

$75,000

T38. Taylor Pendrith

$75,000

T38. Gary Woodland

$75,000

T38. Chris Gotterup

$75,000

T38. Brian Harman

$75,000

T49. J.T. Poston

$50,900

T49. Brian Campbell

$50,900

T49. Keegan Bradley

$50,900

T49. Russell Henley

$50,900

T53. Hideki Matsuyama

$47,800

T53. Michael Thorbjornsen

$47,800

T55. Keith Mitchell

$46,200

T55. Nico Echavarria

$46,200

T55. Jordan Smith

$46,200

T55. Harris English

$46,200

T55. Ricky Castillo

$46,200

T60. Austin Smotherman

$44,800

T60. Jhonattan Vegas

$44,800

T62. Joel Dahmen

$43,800

T62. Collin Morikawa

$43,800

T62. Tom Hoge

$43,800

T65. Justin Rose

$42,000

T65. Andrew Novak

$42,000

T65. Sungjae Im

$42,000

T65. Jacob Bridgeman

$42,000

T65. Ryo Hisatsune

$42,000

T65. Patrick Rodgers

$42,000

71. David Lipsky

$40,600

72. Chandler Blanchet

$40,200

The top three finishers at the Cadillac Championship will go home with more than $1 million this week, which, as always, speaks to the lucrative nature of signature events and why it's such an advantageous path to play your way into them in a given PGA Tour season. Furthering that, the top 36 finishers will make at least $100K for the week, while every player to finish in the top 11 goes home with $500,000 or more this week.

It's also worth noting that this is a no-cut signature event, meaning that all 72 players in the field were able to play the full weekend and get their payout from the $20 million purse. Not a bad week if you're playing poorly and still taking home $40,200 for the week, considering that might be a top 40-ish finish in a regular PGA Tour event.

What was the PGA Tour's purse the last time they played at Doral?

Cadillac Championship
Cadillac Championship | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

One thing we already talked about was that the PGA Tour was making its return to Doral this week for the Cadillac Championship after having not played there since 2016, when it was the host for a WGC event. As such, we don't have the last five years of data when it comes to purses because, well, there hasn't been an event to look back on.

But what we can do is look back at 2016, when the event was won by Adam Scott at Doral. That year, the WGC event (a precursor, in many ways, to the modern signature events) paid $1.62 million to the winner from a $9.5 million purse. Though that doesn't seem like much given the money in modern golf, including the PGA Tour, it's worth noting that Scott actually won the Honda Classic the week prior to playing at Doral, and only took home $1.098 million from a $6.1 million purse.

All that to say, the purse at the time was quite substantial compared to the rest of the tour, even if it pales in comparison to what we're seeing in the 2026 season and in recent years.

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