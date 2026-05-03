Cadillac Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Doral

The return to Doral for the 2026 Cadillac Championship on the PGA Tour was a fun prospect. Regardless of politics, it's a fun golf course that has produced largely a who's who of winners in the past, but the tour hadn't been back since 2016. However, with its return, Cameron Young apparently didn't want there to be any drama at Doral about who was going to take home the winner's prize money from the $20 million purse this week.

Young jumped out to the first-round lead and then just continued to add onto it throughout the tournament, entering Sunday with a commanding lead that would've taken a complete collapse to lose. And he didn't even come close to that, pulling away for a six-stroke victory over Scottie Scheffler. But how much money were he and the rest of the field chasing at Doral? We have you covered with the details for the 2026 Cadillac Championship payouts, including the prize money for every finishing position.

Cadillac Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

Cameron Young, as the winner of the 2026 Cadillac Championship, will take home $3.6 million in prize money. As mentioned, the tournament entered the fray on the PGA Tour schedule this season as a signature event, so we've become accustomed to the winner's prize for these tournaments being set at that point. That's because there is a standard $20 million total purse for the Cadillac Championship and every signature event that the players are competing for their share of.

Speaking of those payouts, it's not just the winner who will be taking home seven figures this week at Doral.

Cadillac Championship payout distribution by finishing position

Cameron Young at the Cadillac Championship | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Finishing Position Cadillac Championship Prize Money Winner: Cameron Young $3.6 million 2. Scottie Scheffler $2.16 million 3. Ben Griffin $1.36 million T4. Adam Scott $841,666 T4. Sepp Straka $841,666 T4. Si Woo Kim $841,666 T7. Alex Noren $650,000 T7. Alex Smalley $650,000 T9. Kurt Kitayama $505,000 T9. Alex Fitzpatrick $505,000 T9. Rickie Fowler $505,000 T9. Matt McCarty $505,000 T9. Nick Taylor $505,000 T14. Lucas Glover $355,000 T14. J.J. Spaun $355,000 T14. Aldrich Potgieter $355,000 T14. Kristoffer Reitan $355,000 T18. Sam Stevens $265,000 T18. Min Woo Lee $265,000 T18. Andrew Putnam $265,000 T18. Jordan Spieth $265,000 T18. Michael Kim $265,000 T23. Shane Lowry $169,571 T23. Matt Wallace $169,571 T23. Nicolai Hojgaard $169,571 T23. Tommy Fleetwood $169,571 T23. Justin Thomas $169,571 T23. Daniel Berger $169,571 T23. Akshay Bhatia $169,571 T30. Sahith Theegala $117,250 T30. Maverick McNealy $117,250 T30. Corey Conners $117,250 T30. Ryan Fox $117,250 T30. Sudarshan Yellamaraju $117,250 T30. Ryan Gerard $117,250 T30. Denny McCarthy $117,250 T30. Harry Hall $117,250 T38. Viktor Hovland $75,000 T38. Bud Cauley $75,000 T38. Jason Day $75,000 T38. Sam Burns $75,000 T38. Max Greyserman $75,000 T38. Pierceson Coody $75,000 T38. Max Homa $75,000 T38. Taylor Pendrith $75,000 T38. Gary Woodland $75,000 T38. Chris Gotterup $75,000 T38. Brian Harman $75,000 T49. J.T. Poston $50,900 T49. Brian Campbell $50,900 T49. Keegan Bradley $50,900 T49. Russell Henley $50,900 T53. Hideki Matsuyama $47,800 T53. Michael Thorbjornsen $47,800 T55. Keith Mitchell $46,200 T55. Nico Echavarria $46,200 T55. Jordan Smith $46,200 T55. Harris English $46,200 T55. Ricky Castillo $46,200 T60. Austin Smotherman $44,800 T60. Jhonattan Vegas $44,800 T62. Joel Dahmen $43,800 T62. Collin Morikawa $43,800 T62. Tom Hoge $43,800 T65. Justin Rose $42,000 T65. Andrew Novak $42,000 T65. Sungjae Im $42,000 T65. Jacob Bridgeman $42,000 T65. Ryo Hisatsune $42,000 T65. Patrick Rodgers $42,000 71. David Lipsky $40,600 72. Chandler Blanchet $40,200

The top three finishers at the Cadillac Championship will go home with more than $1 million this week, which, as always, speaks to the lucrative nature of signature events and why it's such an advantageous path to play your way into them in a given PGA Tour season. Furthering that, the top 36 finishers will make at least $100K for the week, while every player to finish in the top 11 goes home with $500,000 or more this week.

It's also worth noting that this is a no-cut signature event, meaning that all 72 players in the field were able to play the full weekend and get their payout from the $20 million purse. Not a bad week if you're playing poorly and still taking home $40,200 for the week, considering that might be a top 40-ish finish in a regular PGA Tour event.

What was the PGA Tour's purse the last time they played at Doral?

Cadillac Championship | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

One thing we already talked about was that the PGA Tour was making its return to Doral this week for the Cadillac Championship after having not played there since 2016, when it was the host for a WGC event. As such, we don't have the last five years of data when it comes to purses because, well, there hasn't been an event to look back on.

But what we can do is look back at 2016, when the event was won by Adam Scott at Doral. That year, the WGC event (a precursor, in many ways, to the modern signature events) paid $1.62 million to the winner from a $9.5 million purse. Though that doesn't seem like much given the money in modern golf, including the PGA Tour, it's worth noting that Scott actually won the Honda Classic the week prior to playing at Doral, and only took home $1.098 million from a $6.1 million purse.

All that to say, the purse at the time was quite substantial compared to the rest of the tour, even if it pales in comparison to what we're seeing in the 2026 season and in recent years.