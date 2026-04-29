Cadillac Championship picks: One-and-done, sleepers and the one favorite we’re avoiding at Doral

For the first time in a decade, the PGA Tour is returning to Trump National Doral for a new signature event, the 2026 Cadillac Championship. That means we have a limited 72-player field this week, one that doesn't feature Rory McIlroy (which is a shame, because he'd be an incredibly fun course fit if he were teeing it up). So that leaves us a smaller crop of players from which to make our picks and predictions this week.

For my weekly breakdown with SI Golf, I have Cameron Young (+1275), Jake Knapp (+3500) and Adam Scott (+4300) as my outright picks this week. But let's dive deeper into my favorite plays, some of the sleepers and longshots for the week and more picks for the new and improved 2026 Cadillac Championship.

Favorite play at the Cadillac Championship

Cameron Young | Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

Cameron Young Top 5 incl ties +225

There's always an outright pick that I want to get more exposure to in a given week, and Cameron Young is the most obvious candidate for that at Doral. Not only does his top-tier distance off the tee fit the prototypical mold of the player we've seen have success at this venue historically, but he's also continuing to look like one of the best players in the world over the past few months.

Young leads the field in SG: Tee-to-Green over the last 24 rounds, but has done that with more than the driver as he's eighth in SG: Approach and actually inside the top 25 in SG: Around the Green as well. That type of ball-striking for a guy who has gained strokes putting in four of his last five events can be lethal at a tournament such as this one.

Furthering that, Young's T25 at the RBC Heritage was his worst finish since mid-February, a span in which he reeled off four straight top 10s that included a win at The Players Championship and T3s at both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Masters. Even if he doesn't win the Cadillac Championship, I'm abundantly confident he'll be populating the top of the leaderboard.

Sleepers and dark horses at Doral

Adam Scott | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Adam Scott +4300 (DraftKings)

I mentioned that Adam Scott is one of my outright picks this week, and at north of 40/1 odds in a signature event, I'll call that a bit of a sleeper pick (even if that's a bit self-serving). But Scott has quietly been playing well of late, especially with his ball-striking, and now returns to Doral as one of the few players in the field with experience at this venue.

Scott sneakily ranks second in SG: Approach and fifth in SG: Tee-to-Green over the last 24 rounds and even more quietly is seventh in the field Driving Distance over that span. That's the profile that leads to success at this plate, and if he can find any kind of rhythm with the putter — which is why I'm valuing familiarity with the course quite a bit here — he's striking it well enough to contend.

Gary Woodland +6200 (DraftKings)

Not too far removed from his emotional win, Gary Woodland is continuing to play the type of golf that should lead to success this week at Doral. He's second in the field in Driving Distance and, while he's just 28th in SG: Approach, he's actually gained 3.9 strokes or more on approach in three of his last four events, with the one event where he lost strokes being the Masters.

But when you combine that with the fact that he's also gained strokes with the putter in his last four events, Doral feels like a great fit for his game, especially if he's figured out something lately with his irons and wedges. He's a proverbial hot hand that makes a ton of sense as a dark horse this week.

Public favorite I'm fading this week

Chris Gotterup | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Chris Gotterup +2700 (DraftKings)

Because of the bomber's paradise label that Doral has frequently been given, it's understandable why a good number of people have gravitated toward Chris Gotterup this week. However, when you start to dig into the rest of the numbers and how Gotterup has been trending, that feels like a lot of fool's gold from where I'm sitting.

Not only has Gotterup cooled a bit since his torrid start (just one Top 20 finish in his last four starts), but the numbers bare that out as well. He ranks just 46th in SG: Approach over the last 24 rounds, which is a far cry from the numbers he was posting earlier in the season. He's been fine enough and not a disaster there, but it's not been good enough for me to see him winning in a field such as this.

I'm a big fan of Gotterup, but I've got to follow the numbers, and I don't see it for him this week at Doral.

Cadillac Championship One and Done pick

Cameron Young

Maybe there's a chance you've already played Cameron Young in One and Done, and if that's the case, there are a couple of other options (namely, the other two players I'm on outright this week) that you could potentially target. However, if you haven't played Young, I can't express adequately how great the combination of course fit and form are for him this week. Even if he doesn't win, getting a high finish feels quite likely for him and that can be quite profitable in OAD leagues when it comes to signature events.

Other Options: Jake Knapp, Adam Scott

One massive longshot to win the Cadillac Championship

Sudarshan Yellamaraju | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +8800 (DraftKings)

We're going to take one big longshot this week and it's Sudarshan Yellamaraju. He was a darling on the PGA Tour just a few weeks ago, but is someone that people have seemingly cooled on. But diving into the data, there's reason to believe we could see him resurface on the leaderboard this week.

Yellamaraju has continued to be a plus ball-striker, ranking sixth in SG: Tee-to-Green and 13th in SG: Approach in this field over the last 24 rounds. He also adds top 15 driving distance to that mix as well while also being fifth in the field in proximity from 200+ yards out, which we'll see a good bit of at Doral.

All of this plays into his string of great finishes at the Players Championship, Houston Open and Texas Open in March and April, which allow him to show off his length and ball-striking pedigree. Doral should offer something similar, and he has better than an 88/1 shot this week.

Note: All lines are courtesy of BetMGM unless noted. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.