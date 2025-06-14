Caitlin Clark announces her return from injury with 3-point barrage vs. Liberty

When it was announced that Caitlin Clark would make her return for Saturday's Indiana Fever game against the New York Liberty, the WNBA world was thrilled. Everyone wanted to see how Clark and the improved roster around her would fare against the clear WNBA title favorites. Well, if there were any doubts, Clark came out firing.

CAITLIN CLARK WITH BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK THREES 💰 pic.twitter.com/ZASVisSIdR — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2025

Late in the first quarter, Clark knocked down not one, not two, but three consecutive three-pointers, eventually turning what was a six-point deficit into a tie game. These weren't just ordinary three-pointers either, they were bombs.

It didn't matter if Clark was dribbling the ball up the court, if she shot off the catch, or if there was a defender in her face. She was shooting, and she was making her shots. This would be impressive for any game, but Clark doing this in her first game action in a couple of weeks shows why she's so special.

Caitlin Clark announces emphatic return with three-point barrage

In the first half, Clark scored 25 points, 18 of which arrived on six three point shots on eight total attempts. Overall, Clark made 9-of-13 shots from the field.

