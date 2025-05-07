Caitlin Clark effect can't be overstated with Fever preseason ratings

Many are saying that women's sports are having a moment. The leading force behind that moment is none other than Indiana Fever guard, Caitlin Clark. She continues to help carry the WNBA into the stratosphere of popularity.

This past weekend, in her return to Iowa against the Brazilian national team, Clark and the Fever drew in 1.3 million viewers. According to ESPN, this beat all but two NBA preseason games since 2010. Both of those games featured LeBron James.

This once again is a living testament to what Clark herself has done for the WNBA. She has driven the league into new heights and has allowed other stars to raise their own profile. Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull and now new teammate Sophie Cunningham, has all had their profiles raised while playing with Clark.

Last season, Clark's entry into the WNBA, drew 2.45 million viewers when she was drafted in New York. It was a 374 percent increase from 2023.

In terms of viewers, the most watched three games of the season a year ago featured Clark and the Fever. In the entertainment capital of the world, Clark and the Fever broke the LA Sparks attendance record on May 24 with 19,103 fans.

The Fever are set to be featured in 41 broadcast games this season, more than any other team in the league

On the court, with nearly 15,000 in attendance, Clark added 16 points in a victory over the Brazil national team. After the game, she has honored by the crowd, her teammates and even posed with photos with Brazilian national team.

In an on-court exchange with Brazil's head coach Leo Figueiro, the coach told her, "You're an amazing player," he told Clark as she walked towards their bench. "Congratulations. You've changed the history of basketball."

The Fever will look to continue smashing attendance and viewership records this Saturday as they play in Atlanta against the Dream.

During the game, Clark shot a 36-foot logo 3-pointer right next to record-breaking shot at Iowa. She pointed towards the direction of ESPN announcers Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo after drilling the shot. Ruocco said the signature WNBA phrase, "You Bet."

It must be a reward for Rebecca Lobo to be in attendance and announce an historic game. She helped build the WNBA and was the original draft pick of the New York Liberty in 1997.

Now, after Lobo helped pave the way, Clark is steam rolling all the way to being the superstar the league can count on game after game.