Caitlin Clark's first preseason points back at Iowa should terrify rest of WNBA

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's highly anticipated return to Iowa City brought immediate fireworks. Roughly 30 seconds into the team's preseason meeting with the Brazilian National Team, she gave the crowd what it came for, draining a pull-up three-pointer.

Clark came off a double high ball screen and stepped into a silky-smooth long-distance jumper for the contest's first basket. Fans who have followed Clark since her iconic collegiate career might be feeling a sense of déjà vu watching this clip, and reasonably so. But if you aren't familiar with the reigning Rookie of the Year's game, she's here to remind (and frighten).

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark settles into the 2025 WNBA preseason quickly with a deep three-pointer

Fittingly, Clark picked up where she left off in her first game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since graduating last year. As the women's all-time college leader in threes, it's only right that her first shot was a make from beyond the arc. But more importantly, the 23-year-old came out well-rested after sitting out the team's exhibition opener against the Washington Mystics and dominated from the jump.

There's a reason the Fever are considered the second-favorite to win the title this upcoming season, trailing only the defending champion New York Liberty. Clark has the shortest odds to earn 2025 MVP honors, and she showed why in the warm-up with Brazil. Her ability to light it up from deep, generate offense for teammates and knack for being disruptive on defense make Indiana a formidable threat.

The Fever snapped a near-decade-long playoff drought in Clark's inaugural WNBA campaign. She played a vital role in their success, earning All-WNBA First Team honors, even finishing fourth on the MVP ballot. Her ascension is imminent and knows no bounds, if her first bucket in Indiana's shellacking of Brazil is any indication.

After taking the W by storm in Year 1 as a pro, Clark appears ready to build on the momentum. She was sensational in 19 minutes versus Brazil, scoring 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, adding six rebounds, five assists and a block. Moreover, her +42 plus/minus paced the Fever in their 108-44 victory, highlighting an incredible on-court impact despite a reduced workload.