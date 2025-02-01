Caitlin Clark gets her All-Star running mate back for 2025 WNBA season
By Levi Dombro
Caitlin Clark had a rookie season of epic proportions in 2024.
Her success, in part, catapulted the league into a new realm of recognition and popularity, and she was also largely responsible for the dramatic turnaround of the Indiana Fever.
But Clark was not solely responsible for the Fever's success.
Veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell had a career year in 2024, recording a career high in points, making the All-Star team for just the second time, and finishing 10th in WNBA MVP voting.
Though she did not always draw as much praise, Mitchell was dominant in her own right alongside Clark all season. With Mitchell set to test free agency and potentially leave the franchise for the first time since being drafted in 2018, many Fever fans and observers from around the league held their breath.
But Mitchell isn't going anywhere. The Fever announced on Wednesday that they were bringing their star guard back to Indianapolis:
While the details of the contract are not yet public, to keep a star player like Mitchell, the deal had to have been quite lucrative.
Her resigning is big news for the organization, as they are now poised to take another big jump in 2025. After climbing from five to 20 wins in just two seasons, the Fever are ready to make another leap and win their first postseason series since 2015.
Continuity is key, and with Mitchell back in the fold, the Indiana Fever only have one player who is a free agent this offseason. That player is Erica Wheeler, a 10-year WNBA veteran who has played two separate stints with the franchise.
Wheeler had a solid role for the Fever in 2024, but she is far from the player she was in 2019 when she was selected to the All-Star game. At nearly 34 years old, Wheeler likely does not have much left in the tank, so it would not be a surprise to see her walk in free agency or return on a lesser contract.