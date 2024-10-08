Caitlin Clark ready to show off her golf game in LPGA Pro-Am
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is coming off one of the most impressive rookie seasons in WNBA history. Although it is the offseason, she has wasted no time in remaining active in sports during her time away from the court.
Caitlin Clark set to play in LPGA Pro-Am
Next month, Clark will be participating in the LPGA Pro-Am in The Annika in Belleair, Florida, per Dustin Schutte from SI.com. The event is hosted by women's golf legend Annika Sörenstam and will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 13. It will be a huge opportunity for Clark to be involved with women's leadership in sports and also a great way to showcase her skills on the tee and the green.
"I love golf so the opportunity to play in the pro-am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam's name on it is so exciting. I'm looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the Women's Leadership Summit, and, of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika."
The decision for Clark to play in this shouldn't come as a complete surprise since she was asked after the Fever's season was ended what her off-season plans would be.
It probably helps that Clark is an ambassador for Gainbridge, who also happens to be a presenting sponsor for this LPGA event as well. It was a no-brainer for both parties to have Clark involved as she also enjoys the game of golf.
A few years ago, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry won the American Century Cup, so it will be cool to see how Clark does. Remember Clark teamed up with men's golfer Zach Johnson and three other amateur golfers in the 2023 John Deere Classic pro-am. Their team finished minus-5 for that day and Clark impressed with her ability to drive the ball.
It has become more prevalent for professional athletes in other sports to partake in the game of golf during their offseason. Add the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year to the list of athletes we can expect on the course quite often.