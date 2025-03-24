Caitlin Clark haters just learned what fans knew all along in March Madness

Did you know Caitlin Clark never won a national championship? That fact gets held over her head whenever someone wants to argue she's not one of the best women's college basketball players of all time.

For the record, it's a bad argument. And Iowa's performance in the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament only backs that up.

The Hawkeyes were a No. 6 seed in the Spokane 4 regional. They got by Murray State in the first round but ran headlong into No. 3 seed Oklahoma in the second round. The Sooners decimated them, 96-62.

Instead of lessening Clark's legacy for never lifting the trophy, we should be giving her even more credit for getting that Iowa team as close to a championship as she did.

Iowa's Women's March Madness exit only bolsters Caitlin Clark's college résumé

Iowa Hawkeyes are on the verge of sent home by Oklahoma. People fail to understand how crazy it was for Caitlin Clark to drag this team to back to back finals. You put any other superstar in this team, and they wouldn’t have gotten far. — FeverKickAss 🇲🇦 (@Feverkickass) March 24, 2025

Without Caitlin Clark, Iowa didn’t make it past the quarterfinals in the 2025 Big Ten and just got blown out early af in #MarchMadness. She CARRIED that program, man. Iowa even had that one big shocker upset over USC after CC practiced with them (playing the role of Juju). Sooo… pic.twitter.com/0l3aMRUChF — Leigh Lewallen (@leighlew3) March 24, 2025

Caitlin Clark dragging this team to back to back National Championship games is one of the single most impressive accomplishments in modern sports https://t.co/9RIPD73ng1 pic.twitter.com/hCI1A7DUn8 — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) March 24, 2025

I guess Iowa needed Caitlin Clark after all. pic.twitter.com/1WJiPS1Xp5 — Akan Thee Doll, Esq. 🇳🇬💜⚖️ (@AkanButNoJeezyy) March 24, 2025

It was obvious Iowa would take a step back without Clark. Still, failing to even put up a fight in the second round of March Madness shows how much Clark elevated the squad.

Clark averaged over 30 points per game in the last two NCAA Tournaments. She scored 30 in the loss to South Carolina. Not having a ring isn't a personal failing. One player can only drag a team so far.

That's why people beating Clark over the head with the "no ring" thing is so tedious. Iowa wouldn't have sniffed a title game berth without her. And put her on South Carolina or LSU and she would have lifted a trophy.

Without Kamilla Cardoso, the Gamecocks snagged a No. 1 seed. Tennessee advanced to the Sweet 16 sans Rickea Jackson. UConn earned a No. 2 seed without Aaliyah Edwards. Angel Reese's absence didn't stop LSU from getting a No. 3 seed.

Oklahoma opened as a 3.5-point favorite, so it's not like they were expected to thrash the Hawkeyes as thoroughly as they did. Six Sooners finished with double-digit points, led by Skyler Vann with 17 points. She was 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and added four assists. Raegan Beers ended up with a 13-pack of rebounds.