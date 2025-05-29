There have been many questions asking whether or not the league will suffer with Caitlin Clark sidelined with a quad injury. The star for the Indiana Fever will miss at least two weeks before being re-evaluated by her doctors and the Fever training staff.

That, however, did not stop Clark from continuing to be a valued and great ambassador for the game and the WNBA as a whole.

Despite her injury, Clark took time last night during the Fever pre-game to sign autographs, take selfies and greet her many fans who came to the game to get a glimpse at the superstar while the Fever were on the road against the Washington Mystics. On the Fever's YouTube channel, the organization posted a video that lasted over 12 minutes.

It featured Clark signing autographs and greeting and speaking to fans before the game. It shows how despite the injury she continues to carry herself in a way that is valuable for the league. It also speaks to her understanding of the weight she must be carrying as she continues to be the driving force for the WNBA.

Fans are still coming to see Caitlin Clark, even if she can't play

"We watched all her games championship games, she is so good," a fan told CBS News Baltimore.

As she continues to be an ambassador, her not playing may be felt financially by the league. On June 7, the Fever are set to play the Chicago Sky. Despite having Clark's alleged rival in Angel Reese playing, ticket sales have fallen 71 percent due to Clark's unavailability. More than likely, ratings may drop for Fever games and games across the league as a whole while she is not playing.

This may be why Clark is continuing goodwill with fans before the game as a way to continue to grow the game despite her not being available on the court. She suffered the quad injury in practice during training camp a month ago.

Despite playing through the injury, she was averaging 19 points and 9.3 assists a game. Her assists per game were tops in the league. She also recorded a triple double in the opening game victory against the Sky.

On the court, the Fever lost to the Mystics 83-77. They will hope to regain their form at home on Friday, May 30 as they take on the winless Connecticut Sun. More than likely, fans will be greeted once again by Clark.