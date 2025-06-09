Caitlin Clark's injury may have been a blessing in disguise for the Fever

The Indiana Fever have now played four games without Caitlin Clark, out due to a quad injury. They got off to a rocky start, losing the first two games, but have nicely put together back-to-back wins since.

We all had a feeling the Fever might struggle a little without one of their top facilitators. In each game before being injured, Clark led the Fever's efforts in assists. She is known for her ability to distribute the ball, the Fever knew they'd have a hard time recreating that. But, they have surely found some pieces that fit.

After Clark's injury and a couple of others that hit the team, Indiana signed Aari McDonald on a hardship contract. McDonald has come off the bench in the last two Fever games and made an impact. She has played a decent amount of minutes, averaging 26.0. She is also finding the net, averaging 9.5 points per game. She has also made her mark on defense, with 3 steals in each game. There's no doubt this new addition has helped the Fever get back on their feet in Clark's absence.

Aari McDonald knocks down back-to-back threes.



🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/1ERBanU8BR — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 8, 2025

When Clark returns, the Fever will be left with a decision: Will they sign Aari McDonald to a more permanent contract or let the hardship contract terminate itself? By the looks of it, McDonald could be a really great option off the bench as the Fever continue in this young WNBA season.

Other players have stepped up for the Indiana Fever

McDonald is not the only one helping Indiana through Clark's unavailability. In her fourth year, Lexie Hull is gaining confidence and giving this team her all. She has picked up a few more minutes in the last four games, after starting each of them. Hull has also held the team's game-high in rebounds in their last two games. Averaging 10.5 points per game this season, her ability to get tough buckets has proven her as a strong bench player, who may even deserve a spot in the starting line-up.

Lexie Hull brought the energy in tonight's dub over Washington ⚡️



14 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST | +19 pic.twitter.com/XToqz7ozoa — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 4, 2025

Indiana's big offseason signing has also had a chance to show off in the last four games, reassuring the Fever that they made a good choice. DeWanna Bonner has been a veteran voice in the locker room all season, taking in her new leadership position, but she has also been able to make an impact for the Fever in the last few games. The six-time All-Star put up a season-high 21 points in the game following Clark's injury. She also hit two three-pointers in the Fever's big win against the Sky on Saturday.

"The sky is falling in Chicago!"



DeWanna Bonner knocks down the three to put us up 24 in the third. pic.twitter.com/MRTsFst47l — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 8, 2025

Bonner might not be starting for the Fever, but she has leaned into her new role. Clark told ESPN's Holly Rowe, "She's one of the best players who have ever played the game...Not only a great person, great basketball player, really great leader for our team. I feel lucky enough to learn from her every single day."

Not only is she making an impact where she can on the court, but having a voice like hers in the locker room, as Indiana is dealt things like big injuries, can do a great deal for the overall morale and confidence of a team.

While I am sure the Fever — and their fans — are eagerly awaiting Clark's return, they seem to be figuring things out without her as of late.